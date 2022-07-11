State of the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs: Even without Tyreek Hill, it's title or bust for Patrick Mahomes

Head coach: Andy Reid. I keep asking every year if Andy Reid is the best coach in NFL history. And every time, I still have to give love to Bill Belichick. But my guy Andy Reid is right there. RIGHT THERE. He is fifth all time in NFL coaching wins with 233 -- second among active coaches, behind only you know who. And if you're asking me, I mostly prefer Hawaiian shirts to hoodies. So you know that I love Andy Reid. I'm most impressed by six consecutive divisional titles, which is the longest active streak in the league. And it's tied for the third-longest streak in NFL history. Yes, Belichick's Patriots hold the record with 11 straight from 2009 through 2019. No surprise there. While Bill exudes mastery of defensive football, Andy provides the offensive equivalent. And it's an offensive game these days! So, to me, Reid and Belichick are two of the greatest to ever do it. But Andy is fun dad. Like, if these two guys were the coaches of your youth team growing up, you would be fighting to ride with Andy because you'd know he was going to play some rockin' jams -- definitely not afraid to crank some Blink-182 -- and would be far more likely to stop for donuts. Belichick seems like the kind of guy who would make you sit there in silence and concentrate on the game that just happened. And wouldn't tolerate any tomfoolery.