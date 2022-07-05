State of the 2022 Indianapolis Colts: Pressure on Frank Reich, Matt Ryan to deliver deep playoff run

... people are overthinking: Can Matt Ryan still get it done? Ryan has not won eight or more games in a season since 2017, when the Falcons finished 10-6. But to me, that string of losing seasons is more on the Falcons than the former MVP. Ryan has the most wins, passing yards and passing touchdowns among active quarterbacks without a Super Bowl win. And to think, he didn't win a Lombardi Trophy partly because he lost to the Patriots, who had Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels -- the guy who turned down the Colts gig, which ultimately led to Frank Reich getting the job. I'm not sure what this all means, but drop that tidbit the next time you're having a conversation and impress your friends.