State of the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals: How will Joe Burrow and Co. follow up Super Bowl run?

... protect one of our nation's most valuable resources (a.k.a. Joe Burrow)? Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) and passing yards per attempt (8.9) in 2021. Which is amazing, because our guy also led the NFL in sacks taken (51). He was sacked another 19 times in the playoffs, including seven in the Super Bowl, tying the record for most sacks taken in that game. Not the kind of mark one will be proud of. And that last play of the Super Bowl was blown up because Aaron Donald was able to storm into the backfield and pressure Burrow. You can't completely slow down someone like Donald, but you want to at least give your guy some time to throw. Which is why the Bengals signed three projected starters on the offensive line. Ted Karras is expected to play center, while La'el Collins (tackle) and Alex Cappa (guard) will anchor the unit's completely rebuilt right side. And 2021 second-rounder Jackson Carman, who started five games at right guard and one at left guard last year, is penciled in to start at left guard, meaning there will be four new starters from last year's Super Bowl squad, joining holdover Jonah Williams (left tackle). You might not normally want that kind of turnover on a team that nearly won it all, but it's necessary when opponents are bringing down your QB at will.