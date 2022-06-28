Around the NFL

Joe Mixon: Bengals 'might be the hottest thing smokin' in the NFL on Sundays'

Published: Jun 28, 2022 at 08:12 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals fell just short of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, losing 23-20 to the Los Angeles in Super Bowl LVI. With Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and a core of young playmakers returning, the Bengals have the pieces to make another deep postseason run.

"To be honest, I feel like we might be the hottest thing smokin' in the NFL on Sundays," running back Joe Mixon recently said, via Charlie Walter of KPIX. "With the talent we got and who we added onto this year, I feel like we're bound to have a hell of a season. The best thing about it is we've been there before, and we know how to get there. We've just gotta stick to the basics, one week at a time, and that's what's gonna happen."

The Bengals spent the offseason upgrading their biggest weakness -- the offensive line -- which contributed to Burrow being sacked 70 times last season (including playoffs), third-most all-time. Cincy added tackle La'el Collins, guard Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras this offseason to solidify the unit.

With Burrow's gunslinging ability, the Bengals boast one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL. Led by Chase, who set a rookie receiving record with 1,455 yards, Cincy owns the top receiver trio along with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. In addition, Mixon, who was one of four players with 1,500 scrimmage yards and 15-plus TDs in 2021 (Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler), provides the Bengals a dual-threat option out of the backfield.

In a league of explosive offenses, the Bengals have the horses to be one of the most entertaining teams each and every Sunday this fall.

