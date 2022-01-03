NFL stats and records, Week 17: Ja'Marr Chase sets rookie records vs. Chiefs

5. Rob Gronkowski crosses the century mark to tie Tony Gonzalez

While Brady's three TDs went elsewhere, tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn't about to be left out of the fun. He led the Buccaneers with seven receptions and 115 receiving yards. It's the 31st time Gronk has had at least 100 receiving yards in a game, tying him with Tony Gonzalez for the most such games ever by a tight end. That's the all-time TE receiving yards leader. Not bad company.

6. Bill Belichick hits 10 wins for the 20th time in blowout over Jaguars

Brady and Gronkowski played big roles in the success of the Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick over the past two decades. Still, even with them gone, Belichick has managed to lead the Patriots to another playoff appearance and another 10-win season.

In fact, it's the 19th 10-win season for the Patriots under Belichick, and Belichick's 20th overall as a head coach (he led the Browns to an 11-5 record in 1994). That ties Belichick with the legendary Don Shula for the most 10-win seasons ever by an NFL head coach.

7. Cooper Kupp cracks the top-5 in single-season receiving yards with eyes still on the top spot

Cooper Kupp finished with 95 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Ravens as the Rams won their fifth-straight game. Kupp extended his record for the most consecutive games with 90+ rec yards since 1950 to 12 and now has 1,829 receiving yards this season. That's enough to pass Isaac Bruce's 1,781 rec yards in 1995 for the most in a season by a Rams receiver and fifth-overall on the all-time list. Kupp will need 136 rec yards in Week 18 against the 49ers to break Calvin Johnson's record of 1,964 rec yards in 2012, a mark he's reached three times this season.

8. It's been 60 years since a rookie tight end has matched Kyle Pitts

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts once again led his team in receiving in Week 17 with 69 yards. That brings his season total to 1,018 rec yards. Pitts is the first rookie TE to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in the Super Bowl era and only the second to do so all-time (Mike Ditka had 1,076 in 1961). Pitts will need to overcame a hamstring injury suffered in Week 17 and have at least 59 receiving yards against the Saints in Week 18 to grab that #1 spot from Ditka.

9. Aaron Rodgers continues his incredibly efficient campaign

There is no QB better than Aaron Rodgers at putting up numbers while protecting the ball. On Sunday Night Football, he had 288 passing yards, two pass TDs and zero INTs. It was the 12th time this season he's had 2+ pass TD and 0 INT. That's the most such games in a season by any quarterback in NFL history. Rodgers now has 35 pass TDs this season to go along with just 4 INTs. His Packers also have the #1 seed in the NFC locked up.

10. Robert Quinn takes his place among Bears defensive greats

Over the decades, the Bears have made a name for themselves on the defensive side of the ball. That's what makes Robert Quinn setting the team's record for sacks in a season (since 1982, when individual sacks have been officially tracked) so impressive.