State of the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers: Can Mike Tomlin avoid first losing season without Big Ben?

... people shouldn't overthink: George Pickens' draft photo. We are still trying to figure out what exactly was going on in this photo right here. But we shouldn't let us distract that from the potential that made Pickens a pre-draft darling, with Daniel Jeremiah ranking him 61st among his top 150 prospects. Anyone excited about him before the draft should only have had those feelings cemented when he was selected in Round 2 by the Steelers, a team that has not missed on a single wide receiver in the last 30 years. OK, yes, I know there are one or two duds in reality. But a quick glance of the productive receivers they've hit on (including Claypool in 2020, Diontae Johnson in 2019, JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2017, Emmanuel Sanders and Brown in 2010 and Mike Wallace in 2009) illustrates what I'm talking about. Pickens has the talent to be one of those guys who can challenge for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, even with the relative uncertainty at quarterback.