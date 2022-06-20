Around the NFL

Steelers' Chase Claypool: 'I know I'm a top-three receiver' in NFL

Published: Jun 20, 2022 at 03:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool isn't lacking in confidence.

During an interview on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Claypool laid out his expectations entering Year 3.

"I'm going to say, my second year, I was a better player than I was my first year," Claypool said, via Pro Football Talk. "The plays just didn't work out, right? Some of the plays just didn't go my way. I didn't make some plays I need to make. But as a football player, understanding the game, knowing what to do, knowing where to be, I was better. So I'm going to be better this year.

"And just like you said, understanding I'm not normal -- I feel that way when I'm on the field. I know for a fact I am not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I'm a top-five receiver. I know I'm a top-three receiver."

Playing with a diminished Ben Roethlisberger, Claypool displayed flashes of brilliance but was inconsistent through two seasons. After an impressive rookie campaign, he's coming off a 59-catch, 860-yards, two-TD second season.

Asked to give his prediction for the upcoming season, Claypool noted he's chasing 1,300 yards and 10-plus TDs.

"When I'm working, I'm like, 'I'm a dog.' I'm gonna dog people that are lining up across from me, too," Claypool said. "And I've just got to bring that confidence and I've got to bring that spirit and I've just got to show people. And it's going to happen. And we're going to rewind this and we're going to see this clip in a little bit and they're going to be like, 'Damn, he was right.'"

Claypool owns plenty of talent, but he sits behind Diontae Johnson in the Steelers wideout room, which includes second-round rookie George Pickens.

With Mitchell Trubisky, first-round rookie Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph vying for the starting quarterback spot, how the Steelers' passing game will evolve post-Big Ben remains a question mark heading into training camp.

Related Content

news

Veteran CB Trae Waynes ready to move on from NFL career: 'In my head, I'm done'

Veteran CB Trae Waynes hasn't officially retired, but he recently said that he's ready to move on after seven seasons in the NFL.

news

Matthew Stafford impressed with Allen Robinson's 'productive growth' in Rams offense

Allen Robinson is coming off his worst NFL season, but has so far impressed his new teammates in Los Angeles. Matthew Stafford said last week that the WR has been able to quickly grasp the Rams offense.

news

Rashod Bateman ready to be Ravens No. 1 WR: 'That's the role that I've always wanted to be in'

Rashod Bateman's rookie season got off to a slow start due to a groin injury but as he became more immersed in the offense, it was easy to see the talent that made him a first-round pick.

news

Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: 'I want to go to a city that knows how to win'

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson appreciates the winning culture in Denver, and he believes his new team has a chance to contribute another championship victory to the city this year.

news

NFL teams, players celebrate dads on Father's Day

As dads and their families celebrate Father's Day, the NFL community took a moment to honor their loved ones.

news

NFL community commemorates Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth recognizes the end of slavery in United States of America and marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced that slavery was no more and that the Civil War had concluded. On Sunday, teams from across the league have observed the day and its impact across social media.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen wins third 110-meter hurdles race since June 12

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen won his third 110-meter hurdles race since June 12, crossing the finish line with a time of 13.16 in Saturday's Diamond League event in Paris, France.

news

Saints' Mark Ingram on transition to new coach Dennis Allen: 'I think that was huge, keeping the DNA the same'

Saints RB Mark Ingram believes the promotion of Dennis Allen from defensive coordinator to head coach will be good for the locker room.

news

Kareem Hunt on Browns future: 'I was born and raised here. I'd love to finish my career here'

Browns running back Kareem Hunt is entering a contract year and prefers to stay with the team long term. "I was born and raised here," the 26-year old RB said Thursday. "I'd love to finish my career here."

news

Titans LB Bud Dupree says confidence is 'at a different level now' heading into Year 2 in Tennessee

Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree's confidence is at an all-time high heading into his second year with Tennessee, and he believes that will allow him to take his game to a "different level."

news

Eagles, former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt agree to terms on one-year deal

Philadelphia has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Jaquiski Tartt, the team announced Friday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW