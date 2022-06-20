State of the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady's return keeps Super Bowl well within reach

Head coach: Todd Bowles. Think about this for a moment. Every head coach who has won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady was on his second stint as a HC when capturing the title (I'm not getting into whether Arians' tenure as interim Colts head coach counts as his first head-coaching job, instead of his time leading the Cardinals, nor whether Bill Belichick's dalliance with the Jets between coaching the Browns and Pats actually counts as his second). So, I guess what we're saying here is, Bowles, now in his second time around as a head coach after helming the Jets from 2015 to '18, is guaranteed a Super Bowl win with Brady.

Maybe that's a bit of a stretch. But Bowles does deserve another opportunity. I mean, he's the only coach who has led the Jets to a winning season in the past decade, and as defensive coordinator, he was instrumental to the Bucs' Super Bowl run two years ago. Brady obviously generates a lot of the headlines, but it was that defense that harangued Patrick Mahomes for most of Super Bowl LV, serving as the driving force behind that victory. And when Brady returned this offseason, Arians felt good about handing the keys over to Bowles to take over, a move he recently said he might not have made if Blaine Gabbert was the quarterback. No disrespect to Blaine, of course.

Quarterback: Tom Brady. Did anybody really believe Brady had retired for good? It was like one of those movies where you had to sit through the end of the credits because you were certain Brady was going to return from the dead to haunt everyone once again. Like Matthew Stafford was going to see the words "I know what you won last February" scribbled on his bathroom mirror or something. It seemed weird that Brady would step away, because he was as productive as ever in 2021. In fact, he became the fifth player in NFL history to post at least 5,000 passing yards, 40 touchdown passes and a passer rating of 100 or better in one season.