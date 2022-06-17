Five biggest NFL questions as teams break until training camp: What's next for Deshaun Watson?

3) What's next for Deebo Samuel and the 49ers?

There might not be a more important bridge to be built in the next few weeks than the one the San Francisco 49ers need to construct with Deebo Samuel. He asked for a trade, the 49ers have ruled it out, and there seems to be more than just money creating the schism. Among the suggested reasons for Samuel's dissatisfaction are a yearning to play closer to his home state of South Carolina and -- this is key -- a desire to run the ball less. Given the size of contracts handed out to pure receivers this spring and the limited shelf life on running backs, it's hard to blame Samuel if his deployment in Kyle Shanahan's offense is a real sticking point.