Rams, WR Cooper Kupp agree to 3-year extension worth up to $80 million

Published: Jun 08, 2022 at 07:31 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Cooper Kupp turned in a historic season during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl run.

Now he's hauling in a massive payday.

Kupp and the Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $80 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Kupp is now under contract with the Rams through 2026.

The Rams later announced the extension.

To the winner goes the spoils, and Kupp won Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player for his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals following a regular season in which he won the receiving triple crown, garnering league highs of 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

With two seasons remaining on his previous contract, the 28-year-old Kupp is due $14.8 million in 2022 and $14.6 million in 2023, but after a season for the ages he's getting a hefty raise beyond that. The $26.7 million per year Kupp is due to make from 2024-2026 would put him at No. 4 annually among his fellow wide receivers.

Kupp's extension follows the Rams' and general manager Les Snead's onus on rewarding and locking up their superstars in the aftermath of winning the Super Bowl. Quarterback Matthew Stafford received a lofty extension and defensive lineman Aaron Donald became the highest-paid non-QB in league history with his recent restructure.

In the lead-up to his new deal getting done, Kupp made it clear he wasn’t looking to reset the wide receiver market, but the Rams rewarded him just the same.

Though Kupp put forth one of the finest seasons for a wide receiver in NFL chronicle last year, he's been a force with the Rams for a while. He's had 92 or more catches for three consecutive seasons and racked up 970-plus yards for three straight years.

With the addition of Stafford last season, the tandem's chemistry was instant and so too was an uptick in Kupp's production.

First there was the triple crown, then there was AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year and the Super Bowl MVP and now Kupp has rightfully received a raise that puts him among the NFL's elite, where he most assuredly belongs.

