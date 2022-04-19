Around the NFL

Rams' Cooper Kupp not focused on resetting receiver market after lucrative offseason across NFL

Published: Apr 19, 2022 at 05:28 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cooper Kupp has certainly earned the right to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL -- just don't expect him to demand it.

Kupp secured the receiving triple crown (NFL leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns) in 2021, then went on to play a pivotal role in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals, earning Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player honors. He's a premier player at the position and deserves to be paid like it.

Contrary to convention, Kupp simply doesn't care about compensation comparisons. When the time comes to sign a new deal, he's more concerned about ensuring he receives a fair amount, not a cap-breaking total.

"I don't think that's the approach that I take," Kupp said Tuesday about resetting a suddenly inflated receiver market. "There's a place you want to be. There's a place that I think is fair.

"I'm not trying to beat anybody. I'm not trying to compare myself to anyone else."

Kupp is entering the penultimate year of his current contract, which pays him an average annual salary of $15.75 million. That average isn't even in the top 15 at his position across the league.

Still, as Kupp said, he isn't worried about measuring himself against the likes of Tyreek Hill ($30 million per year on average), Davante Adams ($28 million per year) or DeAndre Hopkins ($27.5 million).

This type of approach isn't novel. Tom Brady was lauded for taking less on multiple occasions during his lengthy career in New England, which allowed the Patriots to spend elsewhere and remain a highly competitive franchise for two decades.

With receivers getting new deals that exceeded what everyone considered to be the realm of possibility just months ago, it seemed Kupp would be next in line to watch his pockets balloon. He's not about showing off a thick wallet that would make even George Costanza blush, though.

Kupp is more focused on finding the right number that allows him and the Rams to continue chasing titles.

Related Content

news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. confident 'momentum and everything hasn't slowed down' after torn meniscus sidelined him for 2021 season

With Kevin O'Connell taking over the Vikings' head coaching reins, there is optimism aplenty in the Twin Cities, particularly for the offense, and tight end Irv Smith's healthy return is even more reason for anticipation.

news

Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry visiting with Saints on Wednesday

Former Dolphins, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Buccaneers say they've had no discussions with Tom Brady on contract extension

Just how much longer Tom Brady intends to play remains to be seen, but for now, there has been no talk between Brady and the Bucs regarding extending him past the 2022 season.

news

New Panthers OC Ben McAdoo declares Sam Darnold as starting quarterback, then walks back statement

New Panthers OC Ben McAdoo named Sam Darnold the team's starting quarterback before realizing he jumped to a conclusion far too early as offseason programs ramp up.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 19

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had an anti-inflammatory shot in his arm last month, but said he's feeling good on L.A.'s first day of voluntary offseason practices.

news

Kyler Murray, veteran teammates won't attend Cardinals' voluntary workouts

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and many of his fellow veteran teammates will not participate in Arizona's offseason conditioning program, instead training on their own, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Baker Mayfield not expected to attend start of Browns' voluntary offseason workout program

Baker Mayfield isn't expected to attend the start of the Cleveland Browns' voluntary offseason workouts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz: We were a better offense with Amari Cooper

Following the offseason trade of Amari Cooper, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz says there's plenty of room for other Dallas pass-catchers to step their game up in his absence.

news

Patrick Mahomes: Mecole Hardman 'doesn't have to be Tyreek Hill' for Chiefs offense to soar

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes believes Mecole Hardman has the potential to become a consistent playmaker in Kansas City's offense after trading away Tyreek Hill.

news

A.J. Green admits chemistry with Kyler Murray wasn't great in 2021: 'A lot of room (for growth)'

A.J. Green didn't have the season he envisioned in his first year in Arizona. Upon signing his new one-year deal with the Cardinals, Green said he knows his chemistry with Kyler Murray needs work.

news

Tom Brady: 'I know I don't have a lot left,' but there is still a place for me on the field

Tom Brady's retirement reversal caught some off guard, but he couldn't deny the itch to continue competing. Despite retiring for 40 days, the Buccaneers QB never questioned whether he could still physically play.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW