Ten best new veteran QB-WR combos heading into the 2022 NFL season

Best friends reuniting at the pro level to chance a championship together is the stuff of Disney movies. Carr and Adams never shied away from acknowledging they'd like to play together after putting up significant stats at Fresno State. That sort of talk usually flutters down the drains in the NFL as pipe dreams. But Adams made it a reality.





On the field, the duo has a chance to be special. Adams is in any discussion about the top receivers in the NFL, and for my money, is WR1. He can win off the line of scrimmage in a blink, lines up everywhere and owns the size to bully all DBs. He boasts vice-grip hands and is nearly unstoppable in the red zone.





Since 2018, Adams leads the NFL in receptions (432), receiving yards (5,310) and receiving TDs (47). His three career seasons of 110-plus catches are second-most all-time (Wes Welker, five), and his five years with 10-plus TDs are the most by an active player (the five players with more are all in the Hall of Fame -- Randy Moss (nine), Jerry Rice (nine), Terrell Owens (eight), Marvin Harrison (eight) and Cris Carter (six)).





As he moves to Vegas, the big question is whether going from back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers to Carr will take the shine off.





Carr has been an underrated passer for much of his career. Playing on losing squads lacking top-tier talent will have that effect. But Carr proved last season he can win in crunch time and make all the big-time throws. He's thrown for 4,000-plus yards in each of the last four seasons despite not having that field-tilting dominant WR since the Amari Cooper trade. In 2021, he tossed for a career-high 4,804 yards (fifth-most in NFL) and was second in the league with 67 completions of 20-plus yards (behind only Tom Brady).





Aiding Carr with a turbo-booster like Adams is a dream for a Raiders offense already in line to mash the gas pedal under Josh McDaniels.