State of the 2022 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers and Co. still title contenders without Davante Adams

Head coach: Matt LaFleur. I like LaFleur. I was a fan of this hire back in 2019 (here's proof). And let's be real: He's done an amazing job, compiling a 39-10 regular-season record -- that's the highest win total by any coach in his first three years with a team. He's led the Packers to two straight No. 1 seeds after guiding them to the No. 2 seed in Year 1, ultimately logging a pair of NFC Championship Game appearances. And, I mean, he somehow got Rodgers -- already an elite quarterback when LaFleur arrived -- to elevate his play over the last three seasons.

I'm just going to say that, with Rodgers as your quarterback, the expectation levels exceed what LaFleur has achieved so far. That said, a lot of teams would love to have that kind of "problem" -- and overall, LaFleur has been tremendous.

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers. Dude got his money. Rightfully so, as he's obviously one of the best quarterbacks in the game. And yes, Packers fans, if you want to say that he's the best, I'm not going to spend too much time arguing with you. He led the NFL with a 111.9 passer rating and became the first quarterback in league history with at least 13 wins in three consecutive seasons. And he just won his second straight MVP award -- the first player to go back-to-back since Peyton Manning in 2008 and '09. (With five total MVPs to his name, Manning is the only player with more than Rodgers, who boasts four.) There's just one thing missing here. We know what it is. I mean, I'm curious how Packers fans felt about watching "The Match" recently, a made-for-TV golf showdown that pitted Rodgers and Tom Brady against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Rodgers made a birdie to win the whole thing. And if I'm a Packer backer, I'm wondering, Where was that clutchness in last season's playoffs? Because it certainly wasn't the defense's fault.

Projected 2022 MVP: Aaron Jones, running back. I mean, Aaron Rodgers is the obvious answer here, but let's take a moment to recognize what a player Green Bay's other Aaron has become. The former fifth-round pick boasts three straight seasons with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards and double-digit touchdowns. And while his overall production was down a bit in 2021, I expect he's going to take on a bigger role in 2022. In the wake of Davante Adams' departure, I know a lot of you are looking to the receiver room to replace his production, but I think a healthy portion of the offense will run through the backfield. Not only is Jones a weapon as a runner, but he's racked up 148 catches and 11 receiving touchdowns over the past three seasons. Shoot, the last time we saw him -- in Green Bay's Divisional Round loss to San Francisco -- Jones had nine catches for 129 yards. The 27-year-old's gonna be dynamic in all facets this coming season. Remember this at fantasy draft time. Also, shoutout to A.J. Dillon, who just busted out with 1,116 scrimmage yards and seven scores in his second pro campaign. Like I said, Green Bay's backfield is gonna ball this fall.