State of the 2022 Minnesota Vikings: Can Kevin O'Connell get more out of Kirk Cousins?

... thrive under new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah? I really liked this hire. After coming up with the 49ers and spending the last two years as VP of football ops in Cleveland, Adofo-Mensah is ready for this role. I find it kind of interesting that he stuck mostly with the roster he inherited rather than shedding some bad contracts and starting a total rebuild. The Vikings also could have tried to wipe the slate clean under center. Instead, they extended Cousins, who was heading into a contract year, through 2023.

But maybe that's the play with someone like Cousins, who has a history of succeeding in the playoffs -- well, at least once. The soon-to-be 34-year-old is an experienced, .500 (oops; I nearly said winning) quarterback, and I almost think you have to give it a go for a little longer. Of course, it doesn't hurt that, by extending him, the team also significantly lowered Cousins' cap number for 2022, which was set to be an outrageous $45 million. (Finally, the approach here leads me to believe that -- and I could be wrong -- Kellen Mond is not ready to be a starter in the NFL.)