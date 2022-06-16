State of the 2022 Chicago Bears: Justin Fields, new regime provide hope

... people shouldn't overthink: Pretending the team did nothing to help Justin Fields in the offseason. You've no doubt read articles -- or hot takes on Twitter -- about how the Bears did nothing to help Fields this offseason. That's just not accurate. Implementing an offensive scheme built around the quarterback is a huge deal. Making him the QB1 from the jump is a huge deal. And again, I know people get tired of the Bears being rooted in defense. But what is better for a young quarterback than a defense that gives you short fields? Or a special teams unit that puts you in good position? These things should not be taken lightly. To act like the Bears did nothing because they didn't spend nearly $90 million on Christian Kirk is way too simplistic.

... people shouldn't overlook: How well the Bears did in the draft. I went into this year's draft hoping the Bears would be adding some offensive talent. Perhaps one of those receivers we fell in love with during draft season. But when a player the caliber of Kyler Gordon is still on the board at No. 39 overall, you draft him. I was not as familiar with the Bears' second pick -- safety Jaquan Brisker (No. 48 overall) -- but I love his tape. Most of the chatter has been about the team's offensive problems, but the secondary really struggled last year, too. With Justin Fields pulling a rabbit out of his hat, the Bears could have won a few of the close games I mentioned earlier if the defense had been better. Now the secondary could be one of the strengths of the team. And if Eddie Jackson returns to previous form, this might be the point we look back on in a few years and say the Bears really turned it around here. Well, that along with the 2021 draft, which could be very well regarded, too. And it's a shame Ryan Pace can't see Fields and some of those picks pan out. But it's like Pace died, figuratively, so Ryan Poles could live.