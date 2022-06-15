Baltimore Ravens designed offense to maximize Lamar Jackson, not feed belly-aching wide receivers

Let's also not forget that the Ravens sustained an astonishing litany of injuries last season. Jackson missed five games of his own, as he wound up throwing just 16 touchdown passes and a career-worst 13 interceptions. The turnovers were undoubtedly an issue, but they also had plenty to do with a quarterback having to carry a decimated team for much of the season, which led to far more pressing on his part.

That same quarterback will be just fine this coming fall in the same offense he's been running. There will be more help in the backfield, with the return of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards (both of whom sustained season-ending knee injuries before the 2021 campaign even kicked off). There will be more maturity in second-year wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace. (Bateman was a first-round pick in 2021, while Wallace went in the fourth.) And don't forget about first-team All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, who's the obvious top target for Jackson in this offense.

That doesn't mean there aren't legitimate questions that will come up in this negotiation between Jackson and the Ravens. His playing style does result in more hits than quarterbacks typically take, and structuring a contract that addresses that might be tricky. The type of money teams are showering on signal-callers also creates another interesting dynamic. After all, Baltimore will have a tougher time with roster construction once Jackson is off his rookie deal -- and given the kind of money being thrown at top veteran wide receivers lately, it can't hurt to have more cost-effective options at that position.