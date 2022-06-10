Ranking the top 15 players from a LOADED 2019 NFL Draft class: Pass catchers and pass rushers galore!

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 1 overall





Do not let the offseason drama surrounding the former No. 1 overall pick dim his light as a superstar. Murray has been better than advertised as a franchise player, and his desire to get the bag is sensible, given his impact as the Cardinals’ QB1. The two-time Pro Bowl selectee has improved his completion percentage and passer rating over the past two seasons while tossing at least 20 touchdown passes in all three pro campaigns. In addition, he has tormented opponents with his roadrunner-like play-making skills outside the pocket on designed QB runs and impromptu scrambles. Although critics have pointed to Murray’s body language as a possible concern, it is hard to put out a list of elite talents at quarterback without placing him near the top of the board.