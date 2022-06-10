Scout's Notebook

Ranking the top 15 players from a LOADED 2019 NFL Draft class: Pass catchers and pass rushers galore!

Published: Jun 10, 2022 at 05:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment explores a loaded group of high-impact youngsters ...

In the scouting business, the conventional wisdom is that it takes three full seasons to make a solid assessment on a draft pick. With 40-plus NFL games on the résumé to study, evaluators have enough data to determine if the player is a blue-chipper, solid starter, complementary piece or something lesser. Although environment, scheme fit and injuries undoubtedly factor in, the best players in a draft class should be vying for all-star accolades by the end of Year 3.

Well, we now have three seasons of service for players chosen in the 2019 NFL Draft. And frankly, I'm pretty blown away by the talent and depth of the class. This group features a collection of pass rushers, pass catchers and playmakers who have made their mark on the league in swift fashion.

Related Links

Looking back at my pre-draft prospect tiering from that year, I feel validated for hyping up Nick Bosa, Jeffery Simmons, Devin White, Josh Allen and T.J. Hockenson, all of whom have made at least one Pro Bowl. Then again, I clearly misevaluated a handful of players who have underperformed to date (SEE: Garrett Bradbury, Andre Dillard and Devin Bush).

With that in mind, this felt like a perfect time to pop in some tape and assess the updated hierarchy of this player crop. Knowing how much the social media world loves lists, I set out to rank the top 15 players from the Class of 2019, based on NFL performances to date.

Before we get to the actual rankings, though, I wanted to spotlight my toughest omissions.

JUST MISSED

Tough cuts there. It's just such a loaded group. Alright, let's get to the good stuff!

THE RANKINGS

Rank
15
Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow
Las Vegas Raiders · WR

DRAFTED: Round 5, No. 149 overall


Routinely overlooked due to his underwhelming physical prowess, Renfrow just cashed in with a two-year, $32 million extension. As a crafty route runner with impeccable timing and a full bag of tricks, Renfrow has emerged as arguably the best pure slot receiver in football, having just posted a receiving line of 103/1,038/9 in 2021. He could be even more prolific in 2022. With Josh McDaniels installing a creative system that should take full advantage of the one-on-one matchups Renfrow will face playing alongside Davante Adams and Darren Waller, the Pro Bowler could hit the jackpot as the Raiders' designated chain mover in the passing game.

Rank
14
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Jacksonville Jaguars · OLB

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 7 overall


Don't let the Jaguars' struggles diminish the solid play from Allen, who has logged 20.5 sacks and 48 QB hits in his first 40 NFL games. This is a high-motor defender with the speed, quickness and burst to wreak havoc off the edges. Although the constant turnover and changing schemes in Jacksonville have prevented the disruptive defender from truly settling in at the NFL level, offensive coaches around the league are well aware of his play-making potential as an athletic edge rusher.

Rank
13
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Detroit Lions · TE

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 8 overall


Hockenson has 128 catches and 10 touchdowns over the past two seasons, but he is just scratching the surface of his All-Pro potential. As a rock-solid playmaker with strong hands and polished route-running skills, the Iowa product is a classic chain mover as an old-school tight end. With the 2020 Pro Bowler also displaying impressive blocking skills at the point of attack, he has a chance to eventually cement himself as the prototypical "Y" that traditionalists covet in a pro-style offense.

Rank
12
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary
Green Bay Packers · OLB

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 12 overall


Credit Packers scouts and coaches for betting on raw traits and supreme athleticism here. Gary entered the NFL as something of a project coming out of Michigan, lacking polish and production. But the former five-star recruit has emerged as a highly disruptive defender in the Packers' attack-style defense, adding various tools to his toolbox to become a more dynamic playmaker on the edge. After recording just two sacks in Year 1, he posted five QB takedowns in 2020 and 9.5 in 2021. As the designated disruptor in Joe Barry's defense, Gary could log double-digit sacks as soon as this coming season.

Rank
11
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders · WR

DRAFTED: Round 3, No. 76 overall


The speedy pass catcher is a big-play machine on the perimeter, with 3,090 receiving yards over his first three seasons. McLaurin blows past defenders on an assortment of vertical routes, but he also displays the balance, body control and agility to thrive as a possession receiver when needed. The evolution of this third-round steal's game has enabled him to excel on the perimeter despite a revolving door at quarterback in Washington.

Rank
10
Brian Burns
Brian Burns
Carolina Panthers · DE

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 16 overall


The speed-rushing phenom has mastered the art of beating offensive tackles with first-step quickness and acceleration, tallying 25.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 48 games. From his exceptional snap-count anticipation to his subtle dip-and-rip maneuver, Burns is a fastball pitcher with a heater that few batters can handle. If given more opportunities to rush the passer with his team nursing a lead, he will start stacking up double-digit sack seasons as a disruptive force off of the edge. 

Rank
9
Elgton Jenkins
Elgton Jenkins
Green Bay Packers · OL

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 44 overall


The versatile blocker has been an underrated rock for a team that has collected back-to-back No. 1 seeds in the NFC. Jenkins has rare five-position versatility, with starts at center, guard and tackle on his pro résumé. Considering he has been able to play multiple positions while also performing at an all-star level, the Packers' handyman has certainly outplayed his draft position.

Rank
8
Devin White
Devin White
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · LB

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 5 overall


The tackling machine has been the centerpiece of a Buccaneers defense that has overwhelmed opponents with an array of blitzes. White's sideline-to-sideline range and his big-hit mentality have helped Todd Bowles create a unit that leads to sleepless nights for offensive coordinators and quarterbacks around the league. With White averaging 120 tackles per season while also flashing A+ skills as a second-level sack specialist, the Bucs have built a scheme around a unicorn in the middle of their defense. 

Rank
7
DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks · WR

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 64 overall


The big-bodied receiver has quickly emerged as a potent playmaker on the perimeter. A super-sized pass catcher with world-class speed, Metcalf has scored 29 touchdowns on an assortment of big plays, underscoring the unique challenge of defending him. If opponents give the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder free access down the sideline, he will win the track meet against overmatched defenders without the size or speed to challenge him on 50-50 balls. Against press coverage, Metcalf bullies defensive backs at the line before dispatching them with a push or pull that leaves him wide open running across the field.

Rank
6
Maxx Crosby
Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders · DE

DRAFTED: Round 4, No. 106 overall


The explosive, hustle-hard pass rusher wears opponents out on the edge with his relentlessness. Crosby outworks and outlasts his competitors on one-on-one rushes while flashing an impressive array of moves that could make him a perennial double-digit sack artist. With No. 98 now teaming up with Chandler Jones to give the Raiders a dynamic tandem in a pass-happy division, I expect to see Crosby's numbers and impact surge going forward.

Rank
5
A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles · WR

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 51 overall (by the Tennessee Titans)


While money was clearly a factor, it’s still hard to understand why the Titans decided to part ways with Brown on draft day after he'd emerged as a bona fide star on the perimeter. As a rugged playmaker with strong hands and A+ running skills, the 6-1, 226-pounder can win on vertical routes or dazzle as a catch-and-run specialist. After posting 1,000-yard seasons in two of his first three years in the league -- while averaging 16.2 yards per reception -- Brown is widely viewed as a top-10 receiver.

Rank
4
Jeffery Simmons
Jeffery Simmons
Tennessee Titans · DT

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 19 overall


It’s difficult to find interior defenders with A+ run-stopping skills and pass-rush ability. That’s why the Titans made the Mississippi State product a first-round selection even though he had suffered an ACL tear during pre-draft training, causing him to miss the first seven games of his rookie season. Simmons was well worth the wait, as he’s been a destructive force at the point of attack. The 6-4, 305-pounder is a freak athlete with a nasty attitude and violent hands to complement a polished game. With the football world paying close attention to the Titans as perennial contenders, the word is out on Simmons, who earned his first Pro Bowl nod last season. 

Rank
3
Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel
San Francisco 49ers · WR

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 36 overall


The 49ers’ top offensive weapon is a throwback. Samuel has carved out a unique niche as a wing back with explosive ability as a runner/receiver in San Francisco’s electric offense. Although he has requested a trade from the Niners and didn't participate in voluntary OTAs, Samuel did report to mandatory minicamp this week. It is hard to imagine the team parting ways with a player who performs like a top five receiver and running back.

Rank
2
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers · DE

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 2 overall


The talented technician’s polished maneuvers flummox opponents on the edges. After suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of the 2020 campaign, Bosa returned in 2021 and promptly racked up 15.5 sacks (fourth-most in the league). He is a nightmare to block on passing downs due to his non-stop motor and giant toolbox. With few pass rushers possessing such a fruitful mix of instincts, skill and savvy, it is time to give Bosa his flowers as one of the elite sack artists in the game today. 

Rank
1
Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals · QB

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 1 overall


Do not let the offseason drama surrounding the former No. 1 overall pick dim his light as a superstar. Murray has been better than advertised as a franchise player, and his desire to get the bag is sensible, given his impact as the Cardinals’ QB1. The two-time Pro Bowl selectee has improved his completion percentage and passer rating over the past two seasons while tossing at least 20 touchdown passes in all three pro campaigns. In addition, he has tormented opponents with his roadrunner-like play-making skills outside the pocket on designed QB runs and impromptu scrambles. Although critics have pointed to Murray’s body language as a possible concern, it is hard to put out a list of elite talents at quarterback without placing him near the top of the board. 

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter.

Related Content

news

First look at No. 1 pick Travon Walker's fit with Jags; plus, an exploding NFL trend and a legit QB battle

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks reports from Jacksonville on polarizing No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker's fit with the Jaguars. Plus, a look at one exploding NFL trend and a legit quarterback battle on the NFC side.

news

CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of 'Madden NFL 23'

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Dallas' CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five NFL receiver in 2022. Plus, five candidates to grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" and a look at the Steelers' new general manager.

news

Why Patriots' coaching titles don't matter; plus, NFL's top five cornerbacks, Saints' reborn offense

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why he's not worried about job titles among the Patriots' coaching staff. Plus, the NFL's top five cornerbacks and a look at the Saints' revamped offense.

news

Top 10 second-year breakout candidates in 2022 NFL season; plus, schedule intrigue for players, coaches

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks reveals his top 10 second-year breakout candidates. Plus, a look at the three biggest points of intrigue for players and coaches when it comes to the NFL schedule release.

news

2022 NFL Draft: What does the future hold for the top six quarterbacks selected -- in 2022 and beyond?

The 2022 NFL Draft surprisingly saw just one QB taken in the first two rounds, but that doesn't doom the entire crop to irrelevance. So, what's next for this group -- in 2022 and beyond? Bucky Brooks explores what the future holds for each of the top six quarterbacks selected.

news

2022 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class

Bucky Brooks sorts the 2022 NFL Draft class into All-Pros and Pro Bowlers. Where do Kyle Hamilton and Drake London land? Plus, five prospects who can outperform their draft position.

news

2022 NFL Draft: 7 first-round mysteries ... SOLVED!!

Who will the Jaguars pick at No. 1? Does anyone take a quarterback in the top 10? Is Kayvon Thibodeaux going to slide? Questions abound with the 2022 NFL Draft, and Bucky Brooks has the answers. Here are seven Round 1 mysteries ... SOLVED!

news

Five most difficult 2022 NFL Draft prospects to evaluate; three quarterbacks in make-or-break year

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies the five most difficult prospects to evaluate in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, three quarterbacks heading into a make-or-break season and a look at what's causing the receiver market to explode.

news

Five prospects who could go No. 1 in 2022 NFL Draft; plus, Kyle Hamilton's 40 and Todd Bowles' second try

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks evaluates the five prospects who could go No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, thoughts on Kyle Hamilton's 40-yard dash and Todd Bowles' prospects as a second-time head coach.

news

Matt Ryan makes Indianapolis Colts AFC contenders; five perfect scheme fits in NFL roster reconstruction

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Matt Ryan makes the Indianapolis Colts legit contenders. Plus, five perfect scheme fits in the NFL's grand roster reshuffling, as well as a look at how the top four quarterback prospects performed in their respective pro days.

news

Will Jaguars' spending spree pay off? Plus, ranking NFL's top 5 pass-rush duos after free agency shakeup

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the rationale behind Jacksonville's aggressive spending spree. Plus, a look at the top five pass-rushing duos in the wake of the free agency frenzy. And how will the Packers replace Davante Adams?

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW