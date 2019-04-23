2019 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and Red Stars to watch

The collection of defensive backs in the 2019 class has a ton of potential, but only a few stand out as locks at their respective positions. Safety Johnathan Abram is at the top of the list as a tackling machine with an enforcer's mentality. He crushes running backs in the hole while also displaying the instincts and awareness to wipe out pass catchers venturing between the hashes. Byron Murphy (Washington) is a versatile technician with a rock-solid game and should be a standout CB1 in any system. Greedy Williams (LSU) is arguably the most talented DB in the draft. He has the potential to be a premier lockdown cover corner if he displays more toughness on the perimeter.