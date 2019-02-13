La. Tech's Jaylon Ferguson disinvited to scouting combine

The NFL has rescinded Louisiana Tech pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson's invitation to the scouting combine after a background check turned up an off-field issue that made him ineligible under the league's policy, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Ferguson, the NCAA's all-time sack leader, was convicted of simple battery his freshman year at Tech following a fight at a McDonald's. As per the rules, that's enough to take away a combine invitation. The NFL told clubs last month players would be barred from the combine "if a background check reveals a conviction of a felony or misdemeanor involving violence."

Ferguson also received a public intoxication charge while in college. A potential first-round selection, teams have already begun reaching out to schedule visits. Those will increase with him not going to the combine.

Two other players -- Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Colorado State receiver Preston Williams -- weren't invited to the combine because they were also ineligible under the policy. Their past incidents were public knowledge and had been reported in the media.

The case involving Ferguson had not been made public, though NFL teams were aware of the incidents. All players accepting combine invites agree to background checks, and Ferguson's turned up the battery charge.

Ferguson isn't the first player to have an invitation rescinded under the policy. Two years ago, Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly's was rescinded because of incidents in his past.