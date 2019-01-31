Jeffery Simmons, Preston Williams not invited to combine

Past transgressions are keeping two NFL prospects from participating in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Colorado State wide receiver Preston Williams have been informed they won't be invited to the combine because they don't meet the criteria under the NFL's policy about past issues involving violence, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Simmons was arrested in 2016 after a physical altercation with a woman, and Williams was arrested in 2017 for an altercation involving a woman, Pelissero added. They're the only two known to be barred under the policy this year, but invitations have been rescinded in the past following background checks, Pelissero reported.

Williams eventually pleaded guilty to a harassment charge and received a deferred sentence. Simmons was charged with simple assault and disturbing the peace and pleaded no contest. He was fined close to $500 for the simple assault plea and $300 for being found guilty of malicious mischief, and also had to pay over $800 in restitution.

Simmons, who racked up 157 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and six passes defensed in three seasons at Mississippi State, is projected as a potential top-10 pick. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has him going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 7 in his first mock draft, while Bucky Brooks predicted Simmons ends up being selected 27th by the Oakland Raiders.

Williams did not appear in either mock draft.

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine begins Feb. 26 in Indianapolis.