Mississippi St. DT Jeffery Simmons suffers torn ACL

Projected first-round Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons suffered a brutal workout injury.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Simmons tore his ACL doing a routine drill during a workout, per a source informed of the situation. The DT will undergo surgery.
ESPN first reported the injury.
Simmons was barred from attending the NFL Scouting Combine stemming from a 2016 arrest after a physical altercation with a woman. Simmons was charged with simple assault and disturbing the peace and pleaded no contest.
The 21-year-old racked up 157 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and six passes defended in three seasons at Mississippi State and was projected as a top-10 pick by some draft analysts earlier this offseason.
February 12, 2019
The injury will likely sink Simmons' value further.
Reached out to several NFL executives about Mississippi state DT Jefferey Simmons. I've had four responses so far, and all four say he will fall out of the first round due to his torn ACL.â Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) February 12, 2019