Mississippi St. DT Jeffery Simmons suffers torn ACL

Projected first-round Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons suffered a brutal workout injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Simmons tore his ACL doing a routine drill during a workout, per a source informed of the situation. The DT will undergo surgery.

ESPN first reported the injury.

Simmons was barred from attending the NFL Scouting Combine stemming from a 2016 arrest after a physical altercation with a woman. Simmons was charged with simple assault and disturbing the peace and pleaded no contest.

The 21-year-old racked up 157 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and six passes defended in three seasons at Mississippi State and was projected as a top-10 pick by some draft analysts earlier this offseason.

The injury will likely sink Simmons' value further.