The First Read: Most intriguing players from this week's NFL mandatory minicamps

This fifth-year wide receiver was one of the more underrated signings of free agency. He was a productive player in Atlanta but now he’s joining a team that won the Super Bowl two years ago and sorely wants another shot at a championship.





“He has to have a big year,” Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady told local reporters on Thursday. “We signed him to a contract and he has to come in and do a great job. In the time I’ve spent with him, I really enjoy it and I think he has a great opportunity. That is a very important role for an offense that throws the ball as much as we do.”





The main reason Gage is so critical to Tampa Bay’s plans is the health of star wide receiver Chris Godwin, who sustained a torn ACL late last season. Godwin should be playing again at some point this regular season but there also hasn’t been any hard timetable put on his return. That means Gage -- who had 138 receptions over his final two seasons with the Falcons -- will see plenty of targets along with fellow wideout Mike Evans. Brady clearly has set his expectations high for the young receiver. The future Hall of Fame quarterback wouldn’t do that if he didn’t think Gage could deliver.