Patriots acquiring WR DeVante Parker from Dolphins in trade

The Miami Dolphins are trading veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources.
Miami's move comes just over a week after acquiring Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and is the latest in a slew of offseason roster decisions to revamp the offensive side of the ball under new coach Mike McDaniel.
Parker, a first-round pick of Miami's in the 2015 draft, has two years left on his deal after signing a three-year extension in 2019. The 29-year-old wideout carries base salaries of around $5.7 million in 2022 and 2023, but is owed no guaranteed money over those final two seasons.
Since breaking out in 2019 with a 72-catch, 1,202-yard, nine-TD campaign, Parker has struggled to repeat that production. The WR totaled 103 receptions for 1,308 yards and six scores combined the last two years and was usurped as Miami's go-to target in 2021 by first-round rookie Jaylen Waddle. The latter's historic first year was more than enough proof that the Fins could afford to move on from another first-round wideout in Parker, who was fourth on the team with 40 catches, nine behind tailback Myles Gaskin and just ahead of Durham Smythe.
With the addition of a perennial All-Pro in Hill, who cost five draft picks, including first- and second-rounders in this month's draft, and a extension that guarantees $72.2 million, Parker proved even more expendable. Miami has also added pass-catchers Cedrick Wilson and Trent Sherfield and running backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds since the start of the league year to pick up the slack.
But one AFC East team's trash may be another's treasure.
The Patriots will welcome Parker into a receiving corps that, heading into the 2022 season, boasts Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, N'Keal Harry and Ty Montgomery. Other pass-catchers include tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and running back James White. In Mac Jones' rookie season, Meyers led the team with 83 catches for 866 yards; the undrafted WR out of NC State also led New England in receiving the year prior with a paltry 59 receptions for 729 yards.
The Patriots are hoping, in what has be deemed by owner Robert Kraft a "very telling" year for the young QB, that the addition of Parker, plus potential other additions in the draft, can boost New England's offensive output and help keep pace in the standings and on the field with the speedy Dolphins and reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.