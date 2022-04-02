Patriots acquiring WR DeVante Parker from Dolphins in trade

The Miami Dolphins are trading veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources.

Miami's move comes just over a week after acquiring Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and is the latest in a slew of offseason roster decisions to revamp the offensive side of the ball under new coach Mike McDaniel.

Parker, a first-round pick of Miami's in the 2015 draft, has two years left on his deal after signing a three-year extension in 2019. The 29-year-old wideout carries base salaries of around $5.7 million in 2022 and 2023, but is owed no guaranteed money over those final two seasons.

Since breaking out in 2019 with a 72-catch, 1,202-yard, nine-TD campaign, Parker has struggled to repeat that production. The WR totaled 103 receptions for 1,308 yards and six scores combined the last two years and was usurped as Miami's go-to target in 2021 by first-round rookie ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿. The latter's historic first year was more than enough proof that the Fins could afford to move on from another first-round wideout in Parker, who was fourth on the team with 40 catches, nine behind tailback ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ and just ahead of ﻿Durham Smythe﻿.

With the addition of a perennial All-Pro in Hill, who cost five draft picks, including first- and second-rounders in this month's draft, and a extension that guarantees $72.2 million, Parker proved even more expendable. Miami has also added pass-catchers ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿ and ﻿Trent Sherfield﻿ and running backs ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ since the start of the league year to pick up the slack.

But one AFC East team's trash may be another's treasure.