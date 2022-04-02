Around the NFL

Patriots acquiring WR DeVante Parker from Dolphins in trade

Published: Apr 02, 2022 at 01:12 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Miami Dolphins are trading veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources.

Miami's move comes just over a week after acquiring Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and is the latest in a slew of offseason roster decisions to revamp the offensive side of the ball under new coach Mike McDaniel.

Parker, a first-round pick of Miami's in the 2015 draft, has two years left on his deal after signing a three-year extension in 2019. The 29-year-old wideout carries base salaries of around $5.7 million in 2022 and 2023, but is owed no guaranteed money over those final two seasons.

Since breaking out in 2019 with a 72-catch, 1,202-yard, nine-TD campaign, Parker has struggled to repeat that production. The WR totaled 103 receptions for 1,308 yards and six scores combined the last two years and was usurped as Miami's go-to target in 2021 by first-round rookie ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿. The latter's historic first year was more than enough proof that the Fins could afford to move on from another first-round wideout in Parker, who was fourth on the team with 40 catches, nine behind tailback ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ and just ahead of ﻿Durham Smythe﻿.

With the addition of a perennial All-Pro in Hill, who cost five draft picks, including first- and second-rounders in this month's draft, and a extension that guarantees $72.2 million, Parker proved even more expendable. Miami has also added pass-catchers ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿ and ﻿Trent Sherfield﻿ and running backs ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ since the start of the league year to pick up the slack.

But one AFC East team's trash may be another's treasure.

The Patriots will welcome Parker into a receiving corps that, heading into the 2022 season, boasts ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿, ﻿Nelson Agholor﻿, ﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿, N'Keal Harry and Ty Montgomery. Other pass-catchers include tight ends Hunter Henry and ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ and running back James White. In Mac Jones' rookie season, Meyers led the team with 83 catches for 866 yards; the undrafted WR out of NC State also led New England in receiving the year prior with a paltry 59 receptions for 729 yards.

The Patriots are hoping, in what has be deemed by owner Robert Kraft a "very telling" year for the young QB, that the addition of Parker, plus potential other additions in the draft, can boost New England's offensive output and help keep pace in the standings and on the field with the speedy Dolphins and reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

Related Content

news

Lions GM happy to bring back former first-rounder Jarrad Davis: 'Everybody deserves second chances'

Lions general manager Brad Holmes believes everybody deserves another opportunity, and that was the idea behind bringing linebacker Jarrad Davis back to the franchise that took him 21st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. 
news

Jets WR Braxton Berrios on QB Zach Wilson: 'He's willing to do whatever it takes' to improve in 2022

Coming off a shaky rookie season, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is traveling to work out with some of his receivers in the hopes of turning things around in his sophomore campaign. 
news

Xavien Howard, Dolphins agree to five-year extension with $50.69M in new money

Cornerback Xavien Howard and the Dolphins have agreed to terms on an extension for a new five-year contract with $50.691 million in new money that will give him an average-per-year salary of $25.35 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Cameron Wolfe reported Friday. 
news

Former Colts RB Marlon Mack signing with Texans, staying in AFC South

Marlon Mack, the longtime Colts running back, is signing with the Texans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will hold a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, via the transaction wire. Draft-eligible players will catch passes from Kaepernick, and NFL team personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch the event, Pelissero added.
news

2022 NFL Schedule: Release date, details, and more

With the 2022 NFL Draft almost upon us, the next big anticipated event of the NFL offseason is the upcoming season's schedule release. Below are answers to all of your burning questions to get you ready for the start of the 2022 season.
news

Giovani Bernard back with Buccaneers on one-year contract

Another player is re-upping for a season with Tom Brady. Running back Giovani Bernard agreed to a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, April 1

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are adding another arm to back up Derek Carr. Las Vegas agreed to terms with backup quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens. See what else transpired Friday around the NFL.
news

Jim Irsay: Colts looking to add exciting defensive free agent who could 'make a big difference'

The Colts might not be done making splash plays this offseason. Earlier this week, in an interview with the team's official website, Colts owner Jim Irsay said general manager Chris Ballard could add a defensive playmaker.
news

Falcons CB Casey Hayward on narrative Atlanta is rebuilding: 'Who says we can't' contend?

The  Falcons look like a rebuilding roster following the Matt Ryan trade. But that's not how the players in the locker room will view the situation. Just ask Casey Hayward.
news

Mahomes on new overtime rule: 'Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gives his take on the new OT rule for the playoffs.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW