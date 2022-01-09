Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle breaks NFL rookie receptions record

Around the NFL

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has become a receptions machine.

On Sunday, Waddle took his production to historic levels.

With his third catch of the game against the New England Patriots, a 5-yard snag in the first quarter, Waddle collected his 102nd reception of the season and set a new standard for the most catches in a rookie season.

Waddle broke the record previously set by the Arizona Cardinals' Anquan Boldin in 2003. Boldin (101) and Waddle are the only two rookie receivers in NFL history with 100 catches.

Waddle entered Sunday with 99 grabs and along the way to the record became just the second Dolphins receiver to hit 100 catches in a season. Jarvis Landry had 112 catches in 2017 and 110 in 2015.

The sixth-overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft, Waddle has quickly emerged as the No. 1 target of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa﻿. The two played together at Alabama.

Though often overshadowed by fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase﻿, with the Cincinnati Bengals, and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Waddle has most assuredly had a rookie season to remember -- and one for the record books.

