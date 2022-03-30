2022 NFL Draft

Alabama WR Jameson Williams says he's 'ahead of schedule' in ACL rehab, hopes to be ready for training camp

Published: Mar 30, 2022 at 04:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jameson Williams is still on the road back from an ACL injury. That path might be shorter than expected.

Williams spoke with NFL Network's James Palmer at Alabama's pro day on Wednesday and revealed he's ahead of schedule.

"Right now, I'm about 10 weeks out of surgery, the timescale I was getting was about 5-7 months, and I'm ahead of schedule, so with me being 10 weeks, we're just getting a lot of movement, a lot of good workouts in," Williams told Palmer. "I'm in the pool and everything, a slight jog, really getting to do high-knees, butt kicks and things like that, just getting back in the motions. Everything is going good so far, with me being this far out and this far down the process, and it's not that far it's just the beginning, so I think I would say everything's going good so far."

Most important to the receiver's draft stock is when that timeline ends, with training camp being a key target. If a team is going to spend a first-round pick on Williams, it would logically like to have him in time for the season to start, though it shouldn't be a deal breaker.

Williams thinks he's headed toward that target, with a key caveat: only if he's completely ready to go.

"Oh yeah, for sure, that's what I'm shooting for, but what overrules that is just me making sure I'm 100% before I do anything," Williams said. "So that would be my time frame, but I'm just going to make sure everything is 100 before I come back and everything, just so I can be right for sure."

Williams' story is among the first success tales of college football's initial steps into the transfer portal era. Williams couldn't crack the starting receiving duo while at Ohio State, spending much of his time there stuck behind Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson -- two fellow first-round prospects in April's draft -- so he packed his bags and left Columbus for Tuscaloosa. There, he teamed with John Metchie to form an explosive receiving duo of their own and rocketed himself up draft boards before a torn ACL forced him out of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The injury also threw him back into the familiar uncertainty he experienced while with the Buckeyes. Still, most see Williams' single breakout season at Alabama as enough proof to take him in the top two rounds. After Williams was unable to participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine -- a workout in which his former Ohio State teammates starred -- one question lingers: How good is Williams, a player who couldn't beat out Olave and Wilson, when compared alongside them in the same draft class?

Williams said he hasn't heard much about his current standing among NFL talent evaluators, who have instead spent much of their time getting updates on his rehab. But like his move from Ohio State to Alabama, Williams is familiar with tuning out any external doubt.

"I really haven't been focusing on that," Williams said of his projected draft position. "My focus has been my leg, so I just tune all that out, just trying to get right and get back to playing, really."

Related Content

news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0

Daniel Jeremiah's updated rankings of the 50 best prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft has 45 players changing spots, including each of his top four quarterbacks. Check out all of the movement, from 1 to 50.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Quarterback prospect-team fits after free agency frenzy

After a momentously active beginning to the free agency period, Gil Brandt scans the NFL landscape to find strong team fits for some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class.
news

Top LB prospect Damone Clark undergoing spinal fusion surgery, likely to miss 2022 season

LSU's Damone Clark, one of the top off-ball linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, is undergoing spinal fusion surgery on Thursday and is likely to miss the 2022 season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Ohio State pro days

Did Matt Corral rise to the occasion on Wednesday with QB-needy teams in attendance for his highly anticipated workout? Nick Shook provides five takeaways from the Ole Miss and Ohio State pro days.
news

Bucky Brooks' top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects by position 2.0

Bucky Brooks revisits his ranking of the top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects at each position. Who rose and fell? Which players made it in for the first time?
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Liberty QB Malik Willis, Texas A&M pro days

Did Liberty QB Malik Willis help his 2022 NFL Draft stock on Tuesday? Dan Parr provides five takeaways from the Liberty and Texas A&M pro days.
news

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's hand measures larger at pro day than at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's hand size -- a hot topic this draft season -- increased in the few weeks between the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day.
news

Michigan edge-rusher prospect David Ojabo suffered Achilles tear at pro day

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo, one of the top talents in the 2022 NFL Draft, is facing a long road to recovery after suffering an Achilles tear during his pro-day workout on Friday.
news

Michigan edge-rusher prospect David Ojabo injured at pro day

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo, one of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered an injury Friday at the Wolverines' pro day.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2022 draft. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

2022 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Here's a look at the order for all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, from Pick 1 to 262.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW