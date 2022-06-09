Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 9

Published: Jun 09, 2022 at 12:09 PM
The Detroit Lions took a chance in trading up to draft Jameson Williams in the first round, but they won't be taking risks when it comes to the Alabama wide receiver's impending return from injury.

"I don't see him being ready for training camp," Campbell told reporters on Thursday. "I'm very hopeful, but I don't see it."

Williams is recovering from a torn ACL he sustained during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game in January. Full rehabilitation from such a surgery typically takes eight to nine months, pitting a potential return around the start of the 2022 NFL season. Without any hiccups in his ongoing recovery, there was an outside chance Williams could take the field in training camp, but the Lions will instead take the cautious approach.

Had Williams not suffered the knee injury in his final college game, the 21-year-old could potentially have been the first wide receiver taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. The play-making deep threat was an ideal risk to take for a young Lions offense entering Year 2 of the Campbell era, and while his absence may bleed into the regular season, Detroit's patience may pay off with a fully recovered Williams on the field.

Roster moves

Read: First-round pick signing tracker

  • The New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract with fourth-round cornerback Jack Jones, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Garafolo adds the deal includes a $747,000 signing bonus.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of rookie punter Jake Camarda.

Injuries

  • Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard is expected to be okay for training camp, per coach Doug Pederson. Beathard was carted off the field earlier this week after sustaining a groin injury. Pederson also announced linebacker Jordan Smith (knee) is set to have season-ending surgery.
  • New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is "doubtful" to be at minicamp, according to coach Dennis Allen. Though his absence in minicamp isn't a surprise, the expectation remains Thomas will be ready for training camp after recovering from ankle surgery.

news

Tom Brady has 'high expectations' for Buccaneers, 'hopeful' Rob Gronkowski decides to return

After helping lead the Buccaneers to their first NFC South title since 2007 last year, Tom Brady said Thursday that the continuity within the organization should allow them to make another deep postseason run.

news

Brandon Bolden on Josh McDaniels' approach in Las Vegas: 'We're not trying to be New England'

Raiders running back Brandon Bolden knows Josh McDaniels well, having played eight seasons under the offensive coordinator in New England. But it's the first time Bolden is seeing McDaniels lead his own club.

news

Geno Smith, Drew Lock embracing Seahawks quarterback battle

Geno Smith and Drew Lock are locked in a quarterback battle to become the Seahawks starter that is destined to go deep into training camp. Thus far, the competition has been healthy, not acrimonious.

news

Sammy Watkins knows 'back is against the wall' as he targets revival in Green Bay

Sammy Watkins knows he hasn't lived up to lofty expectations, but the Green Bay Packers wide receiver is embracing the chance to change it.

news

Free agent OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif pausing NFL career again for medical residency

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is once again putting a pause on his NFL career to devote his time to the medical field.

news

Carson Wentz downplays last-chance take: 'I don't try and play those types of games'

Regardless of how important the 2022 campaign could be for his career as a whole, Commanders QB Carson Wentz is sticking to the age-old mantra of "one day at a time."

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley starting to get 'swagger back,' 'trust' in knee

Giants running back Saquon Barkley believes at this point he has his swagger and some much-needed trust in his knee back -- along with some newfound versatility within a new-look offense.

news

Rams, WR Cooper Kupp agree to 3-year extension worth up to $80 million

Cooper Kupp and the Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth about $80 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Rams, WR Cooper Kupp have made significant progress toward extension

Reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams have made significant progress on an extension that would put Kupp among the NFL's highest-paid at his position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 8

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said Wednesday he will "definitely" be able to throw before training camp next month after being hampered by a right elbow injury so far this offseason.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects Lamar Jackson at minicamp, 'not worried about how hard he's working'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is relatively unworried about the work Lamar Jackson is getting in away from OTAs and is confident Jackson will be in attendance when he has to be at mandatory minicamp.

