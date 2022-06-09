NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 9

The Detroit Lions took a chance in trading up to draft Jameson Williams in the first round, but they won't be taking risks when it comes to the Alabama wide receiver's impending return from injury.
"I don't see him being ready for training camp," Campbell told reporters on Thursday. "I'm very hopeful, but I don't see it."
Williams is recovering from a torn ACL he sustained during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game in January. Full rehabilitation from such a surgery typically takes eight to nine months, pitting a potential return around the start of the 2022 NFL season. Without any hiccups in his ongoing recovery, there was an outside chance Williams could take the field in training camp, but the Lions will instead take the cautious approach.
Had Williams not suffered the knee injury in his final college game, the 21-year-old could potentially have been the first wide receiver taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. The play-making deep threat was an ideal risk to take for a young Lions offense entering Year 2 of the Campbell era, and while his absence may bleed into the regular season, Detroit's patience may pay off with a fully recovered Williams on the field.
Roster moves
- The New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract with fourth-round cornerback Jack Jones, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Garafolo adds the deal includes a $747,000 signing bonus.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of rookie punter Jake Camarda.
Injuries
- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard is expected to be okay for training camp, per coach Doug Pederson. Beathard was carted off the field earlier this week after sustaining a groin injury. Pederson also announced linebacker Jordan Smith (knee) is set to have season-ending surgery.
- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is "doubtful" to be at minicamp, according to coach Dennis Allen. Though his absence in minicamp isn't a surprise, the expectation remains Thomas will be ready for training camp after recovering from ankle surgery.