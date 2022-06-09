NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 9

The Detroit Lions took a chance in trading up to draft Jameson Williams in the first round, but they won't be taking risks when it comes to the Alabama wide receiver's impending return from injury.

"I don't see him being ready for training camp," Campbell told reporters on Thursday. "I'm very hopeful, but I don't see it."

Williams is recovering from a torn ACL he sustained during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game in January. Full rehabilitation from such a surgery typically takes eight to nine months, pitting a potential return around the start of the 2022 NFL season. Without any hiccups in his ongoing recovery, there was an outside chance Williams could take the field in training camp, but the Lions will instead take the cautious approach.