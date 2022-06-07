D.J. Humphries: If you don't think Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' future, 'then you're a plum fool'

Outside of the Arizona Cardinals facility, Kyler Murray's status has been the subject of rumors and debate all offseason as sides have conducted negotiations on a new contract. But inside the locker room, there are few questions about the quarterback's leadership.

Just ask offensive tackle D.J. Humphries.

"I support my guy all the way," Humphries said Monday, via the team's official website. "That's my quarterback. I saw a quote the other day saying have you seen the organization before he got here. I was here with Carson (Palmer), so I've seen greatness, but that statement is not a lie.

"If you think Kyler is not our future, then you're a plum fool. There's no question of that."

Murray wasn't on the field for Monday's OTA session, but that didn't bother the club, with coach Kliff Kingsbury noting it's "voluntary." The Cards will conduct their mandatory minicamp next week.

Murray is set to make $5.4 million in 2022, with a base salary of just $965,000. The former No. 1 overall pick has made it clear he wants a big raise as he heads into Year 4.

Like most Cardinals players and staff, Humphries wasn't fretting any time Murray missed, noting "he'll be here when we need him to be here."

As for Humphries, who enters the final year of his contract, he hopes to continue his career in Arizona beyond this season. The 28-year-old said his plan has always been to play his entire career with the Cards.

"Hell yeah," Humphries said. "Left tackles don't grow on trees, baby."