State of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury must take next step

Quarterback: Kyler Murray. It's gotten ugly at times between Murray and the Cardinals this offseason, as the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft angles for a contract extension. To me, the team and QB seem kind of like a couple you see at a wedding that bickers during the appetizers, then is slow-dancing to Taylor Swift's Lover by the end of the evening. (That song always gets me.) General manager Steve Keim has expressed confidence that the Cardinals and Murray (whose fifth-year option for 2023 was exercised by Arizona) will "get something done this summer." For his part, Murray was very enthusiastic about the draft-day trade for Hollywood Brown, about which I'll touch on in a moment. Murray even made an appearance at OTAs. This situation appears to be on the right track.