State of the 2022 Los Angeles Rams: Repeat within reach?

New face to know: Allen Robinson, receiver. I'm a Bears fan, and I would have liked to keep Robinson in Chicago, where he spent the past four seasons, but I loved this signing for the Rams. It's like breaking up with somebody who just wasn't that into you anymore; it's tough, but I'm going to take the mature approach and just be happy for him, because I can't think of a better landing spot. Robinson is coming off his worst statistical season, but I still contend he is a top-10 receiver (at least) in the right situation -- and this is absolutely the right situation. Robinson, Kupp and Van Jefferson comprise one of the best receiver trios in the league. I'm not afraid to say it.