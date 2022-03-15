Rams to release former All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker

The Los Angeles Rams are moving on from four-time first-team All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker﻿.

The Rams are set to release Hekker after 10 seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.

Pat McAfee first reported the news.

Hekker signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and has consistently been one of the best booming punters in the NFL during his run with the franchise.

While he remains a reliable booter, the 32-year-old had the worst season of his career, netting career lows in yards per punt (44.2) and long punt (59 yards).

Hekker was the longest-tenured Ram. He earned four Pro Bowls to go along with his All-Pro honors but hasn't been to a Pro Bowl since 2017.