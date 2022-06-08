State of the 2022 Washington Commanders: Pivotal season for Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz

... people shouldn't overthink: The running back situation. I mean, fantasy enthusiasts will ignore that advice no matter what. But in terms of on-field effectiveness, Washington's got a strong complement of ball-carriers. Antonio Gibson has been pretty good since the Commanders took him in the third round in 2020; he's topped 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his two seasons, logging 1,331 and 10 total touchdowns (both team highs) last season, when he also topped 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career. Then there's J.D. McKissic, who has taken on a bigger role in the passing game than Gibson over the past two seasons, which is a bit of a shock, considering AG was a receiver in college. (That note is getting dangerously close to Ryan Fitzpatrick went to Harvard levels of ubiquity.) For a hot minute, it looked like McKissic was headed to the Bills as a free agent. But before I could even move Gibson up in my fantasy ranks, McKissic decided to return to Washington instead. To make matters worse (for me in fantasy, though better for the real team), the Commanders used a third-round pick on Brian Robinson, a bruising back from Alabama who is going to end up taking touchdowns away from Gibby. Which is kind of uncool for my fantasy team. But it should help keep AG healthier.