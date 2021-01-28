Around the NFL

Washington HC Ron Rivera cancer-free after season-long bout

Published: Jan 28, 2021 at 05:18 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Ron Rivera just earned his biggest victory of this season: He is cancer-free.

Rivera's daughter, Courtney, broke the great news Thursday on Twitter.

The Washington Football Team head coach was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer in August. He completed treatment in late October and managed to not miss a game while leading WFT to the NFC East title, garnering support from his former team and throughout the league in the process. All of it makes him a candidate for Coach of the Year in his debut season with Washington.

"It's a struggle," Rivera called his cancer bout early in the season. "It's a battle. And I just don't represent me. I represent all those folks. All those people that are afflicted, all those people that fight, all those people that have fought."

The 59-year-old Rivera has long fought for more than himself.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady: I wouldn't trade anything for 20 'magical' years with Patriots

Having grown up a diehard 49ers fan and then seeing favorite player Joe Montana finish his career elsewhere, Tom Brady was asked if he were a Patriots fan today, how would he feel seeing himself in the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay? Brady didn't answer the question directly. But his appreciation for his former team and town is apparent.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'It amazes me' OC Eric Bieniemy isn't a head coach

The 2021 NFL coaching cycle has come and gone without Chiefs offensive coordinator landing one of the seven available head-coaching jobs. A fact that isn't lost on star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
news

Ben Roethlisberger wants to 'go one more year,' doesn't care about his salary

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is entering his age-39 season in 2021, his 18th in the NFL, but the veteran signal-caller, just one year after a devastating arm injury, is not peering toward retirement.
news

Carolina Panthers to be 'aggressive' in pursuit of potential Deshaun Watson trade

Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston. Who could be a potential trade partner with the Texans for the star quarterback? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Panthers plan to aggressively pursue a deal.
news

Thursday's injury and roster news: Packers promote Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator

Special teams have been problematic for the Packers long before the arrival of Matt LaFleur. He's turning to one of the few people he retained from the previous regime in hopes of turning them around. The Packers are promoting Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested to be traded

Deshaun Watson officially wants out of Houston. The Pro Bowl quarterback has requested to be traded by the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Tom Brady considered switching to No. 7 with Buccaneers while in pursuit of Super Bowl win No. 7

Could TB12 have switched to TB7 in Tampa Bay? Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said recently on The Peter King Podcast that Tom Brady was considering a number switch to go along with his new team.  
news

Former Ravens LB Zach Orr to interview with Jaguars for LBs coach

Zach Orr's playing career was cut short, but his coaching career could take off. The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker will interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their linebacker coach role, Mike Garafolo reports.  
news

Jennifer King on historic promotion: 'I didn't have anyone that looked anything like me working'

Jennifer King made history becoming the NFL's first Black female assistant coach when Washington elevated her to running backs coach. The 36-year-old assistant understands the importance of the next step in her coaching journey. 
news

Buccaneers will wear white jerseys, Chiefs will be in red for Super Bowl LV

The Buccaneers, who will be the first team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, will don their white jerseys and pewter pants, while the Chiefs will sport their red jerseys when the teams clash in Super Bowl LV
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook not worried about heavy workload hindering 2021

Coming off another productive year, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook isn't concerned about the heavy workload hampering his 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW