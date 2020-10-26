Around the NFL

Ron Rivera completes last round of cancer treatment

Published: Oct 26, 2020 at 11:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Ron Rivera's team is celebrating its second Victory Monday this season, and though it's only Washington's second sweet-tasting start of the week, it's unique for the best of reasons.

Rivera completed his last cancer treatment Monday, less than 24 hours after his Washington team trounced the Dallas Cowboys, 25-3.

Rivera's Monday accomplishment completes seven weeks of treatment for squamous cell cancer, with which the coach announced he'd been diagnosed in August. As is common with cancer patients who complete their treatment, nurses, doctors and staff lined the hallway to cheer on Rivera, with some tossing confetti over his head as he walked out and stopped to ring the bell to mark the completion of his treatment.

This isn't the end of the road for Rivera, who will still have to attend follow-up appointments and undergo scans to monitor his progress in the weeks ahead, but it is a milestone for him as he fights cancer while also spending his first season as the head coach in Washington. He'll get to celebrate two wins Monday.

Related Content

news

Browns WR Odell Beckham out for season with torn ACL

The Browns expected bad news regarding Odell Beckham's knee and they got it Monday. OBJ suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones report. 
news

Jimmy G calls handing Belichick his worst home loss as Patriots coach a 'cool week'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said it was a cool week to be able to go to his former team and hand Bill Belichick his worst home loss as a Patriots coach.
news

Washington LB Jon Bostic unlikely to be suspended for hit on Andy Dalton

Washington linebacker Jon Bostic, who knocked Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton out of the game with a nasty head shot, is unlikely to be suspended for his actions but will be fined, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake's X-rays on his ankle were negative, Ian Rapoport reported. Here are more injuries and roster moves we're tracking on Monday.
news

Adam Gase gives up play-calling vs. Bills; Jets still fall to 0-7 

Jets coach Adam Gase has been pestered for weeks about giving up play-calling. He'd refused to do so. On Sunday, he changed his mind. 
news

What to watch for in Bears-Rams 'Monday Night Football' matchup

In a game featuring two of the NFC's best, a victory for either team could impact the NFC playoff picture as we approach the midway point of the season. Here's what to watch for on Monday Night Football when the Chicago Bears take on the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Julio Jones doesn't want to be traded from Falcons: 'I know what I mean to this team'

The Falcons' latest inexplicable loss, falling 23-22 on a last-second play to Detroit, will undoubtedly lead to more speculation that the 1-6 team could have a trade-deadline fire sale. Don't expect the most expensive pieces to be hawked. 
news

Budda Baker on DK Metcalf's tackle: 'That's the first time I've ever been hawked in my entire life'

﻿DK Metcalf﻿ is a freak of nature. That's what Budda Baker learned when the Cardinals safety was tackled from behind by the Seahawks WR on a pick-six attempt on Sunday night.
news

NFC East becomes first division in NFL history without a 3-win team through Week 7

Following Washington's dismantling of Dallas on Sunday afternoon, Week 7 will end without an NFC East team reaching three wins. It's a new low for a division that's been more hype than substance for the past several seasons. 
news

Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown 'an insurance policy' for Buccaneers

Set to come off an eight-game suspension shortly, Antonio Brown has signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers that coach Bruce Arians tabbed "an insurance policy" for the team
news

Falcons RB Todd Gurley 'mad as hell' for scoring go-ahead TD in loss to Lions

The Falcons are finding new ways to lose. ﻿Todd Gurley﻿ is taking blame for Sunday's loss to the Lions, this after he scored a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL