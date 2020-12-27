Panthers to wear 'Rivera Strong' sweatshirts during pregame vs. Washington 

Ron Rivera and the Panthers had a great run together. On the day they square off as opponents for the first time since Rivera headed to Washington, Carolina is commemorating its former coach.

The Panthers on Sunday will wear sweatshirts with "Rivera Strong" printed on the front, a tribute to Rivera's recent battle with cancer. The 58-year-old completed seven weeks of treatment for squamous cell carcinoma in late October, all while leading the Washington Football Team to first place in the NFC East.

The Panthers dismissed Rivera just 12 months ago, but he'll forever have a place in their hearts and their history. His 76-63-1 mark makes him the franchise's winningest coach, his nine-year tenure highlighted by an appearance in Super Bowl 50 and three division titles.