Washington HC Ron Rivera diagnosed with squamous cell cancer

The Washington Football Team will be rallying around their head coach in 2020.

Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with squamous cell cancer, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per a Washington Football Team spokesman.

ESPN first reported the news.

Rivera, 58, will continue coaching this season, per Garafolo. Washington hired Rivera in late December after an eight and a half-season tenure with the Carolina Panthers. Rivera led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 and was twice recognized as the AP NFL Coach of the Year during his time in Carolina.

Squamous cell carcinoma is a common form of skin cancer that develops in the squamous cells that make up the middle and outer layers of the skin, according to the Mayo Clinic. Although it is not considered life-threatening, the cancer can be aggressive.

Rivera has been involved in the NFL for over 35 years. A second-round draft pick of the University of California, Berkeley, Rivera played nine years in the NFL as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears from 1984-92, which included a win in Super Bowl XX. Rivera's coaching career would also be jump-started in Chicago when he became the Bears' defensive coordinator in 2004.