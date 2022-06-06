State of the 2022 New York Giants: New chapter begins while Daniel Jones makes last stand

Benefit from a rebuilt offensive line? One of the Giants' biggest problems lately has been the performance of the offensive line, which finished 31st and 30th in Pro Football Focus' O-line rankings in 2020 and '21, respectively. I don't think we need to revisit the conversation about passing on guard Quenton Nelson to take running back Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall back in 2018. (Even if I kind of liked the Barkley pick at the time, it looks like Nelson would have been the play; again, though, sorry to bring that up.) But the Giants have been making moves since then. Andrew Thomas, taken fourth overall in 2020, is at left tackle, and he's coming off a season in which his PFF grades jumped up. Center Jon Feliciano and guard Mark Glowinski were lured over from the Bills and Colts, respectively, this offseason. And Evan Neal (selected with the seventh overall pick, part of the return from last year's Justin Fields trade with Chicago) graded out as one of the top linemen in the draft. The Giants' O-line could go from being terrible to not so bad. (What? That's saying a lot.)