Around the NFL

DeMarco Murray agrees to a five-year deal with Eagles

Published: Mar 12, 2015 at 05:56 AM

DeMarco Murray will be an Eagle.

Murray has agreed to a five-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced Thursday. Murray's deal is worth more than $40 million with more than $20 million guaranteed with the Eagles, reports NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

Murray will share a backfield with ex-Chargers back Ryan Mathews. Mathews agreed to a three-year deal with Philadelphia on Wednesday, and for some time Thursday, his status seemed to be up in the air. However, Mathews and the Eagles got the deal done.

Murray, the 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year scared off a few teams interested in offering him a big deal after a career-high 392 regular season carries. Murray finished with a career high in yards, 1,845, and touchdowns, 13, as well. Now he'll be the between-the-tackles runner that Kelly wanted LeSean McCoy to be. And Kelly didn't seem to mind Murray's workload last season.

"I don't think it's a concern," Kelly said at a news conference Thursday. "But I also for us think it's also part of having Ryan here, is that I would hope DeMarco doesn't have to carry the ball 392 times this year. If he does we're running it 692 times."

He wanted a running back in Murray's prototype bad enough that he paid Murray handsomely, a total that was nearly identical to McCoy's five-year, $40 million Bills deal with $26.05 million guaranteed.

Early indications had him returning to Dallas and nestling behind the division's nastiest offensive line, which led to a breakout season in Texas last year. Clearly, teams around the league credited that offensive line with a lot of Murray's success. And as free agency began to surge, it became apparent that Murray and Jerry Jones had grown a little distant.

Jones just didn't know he'd end up in the division.

So it goes for a Cowboys team that simply needed to pay other stars and allocate funds elsewhere. Murray was the lifeblood of their offense in 2014 and expected to be paid like it the following year.

While some teams have taken the time this offseason to show appreciation for their power backs, like Seattle has done with Marshawn Lynch, Dallas was comfortable enough letting him slip away.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down DeMarco Murray's move to the Eagles and breaks down which teams have been wise in free agency. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Van Jefferson feels he's 'getting back to myself' after injury-shortened 2022 season

Injuries at key positions resulted in a disappointing 2022 season for the Rams just one year after taking home a Lombardi trophy. But players are getting healthy and looking ahead to 2023, including WR Van Jefferson, who said this week that he's excited to be getting back to normal workouts after being hindered over the last year.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy says QB Justin Fields already 'light-years ahead' of this time last year

While Bears QB Justin Fields flashed potential in 2022, he still has work to do to reach his potential. But as Chicago prepares to open offseason workouts with a revamped offense, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Fields is already 'light-years ahead' of where he was this time last year.

news

HC Matt LaFleur says QB Jordan Love has made 'huge strides,' credits Packers QB coach Tom Clements

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur attributes quarterback Jordan Love's growth to Green Bay's quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. "I think Jordan's made some huge strides. I really do and I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom," LeFleur told reporters Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, May 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh doesn't rule out return of CB Marcus Peters: 'Don't close the door on good players'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out adding more pieces, such as Marcus Peters, to the secondary despite recently signing Rock Ya-Sin.

news

49ers GM John Lynch on drafting K Jake Moody in third round: Teams tried to 'get in front of us'

By selecting Jake Moody at No. 99 overall, the San Francisco 49ers made him the earliest kicker selected since Robert Aguayo in 2016. According to general manager John Lynch, the club wouldn't have had a chance if he waited any longer.

news

Panthers WR Adam Thielen on Vikings exit: It was 'pretty clear that they had a different vision for me'

New Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen discussed his departure from the Minnesota Vikings, saying that after a decade together it was just time for both sides to move on.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh believes new QB Aaron Rodgers' 'wish list' is 'silly narrative'

From New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh's view, his club bringing in some of new quarterback Aaron Rodgers' old teammates is hardly a fresh concept.

news

Giants DL Dexter Lawrence believes RB Saquon Barkley is next up for big extension

After signing a contract extension this week, New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence believes fellow running back Saquon Barkley is next in line.

news

Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum says 'no hard feelings' with QB Kyler Murray: 'There is no big deal'

Amid a tumultuous offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, OL Kelvin Beachum underscored Friday on "NFL Total Access" that there's no animosity between him and his franchise QB, Kyler Murray.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni says he has no level of concern regarding DL Jalen Carter's conditioning

Jalen Carter's conditioning -- which was called into question when he struggled at his Georgia pro day -- was thought to be a red flag for potential suitors, but after multiple questions on the matter Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni let it be known he has no apprehensions in that area.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on drafting QB Anthony Richardson: 'I didn't want to look up and watch him be a superstar somewhere else'

In a behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 NFL Draft, Colts GM Chris Ballard gives his immediate thoughts while selecting QB Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More