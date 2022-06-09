State of the 2022 Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy needs to produce a playoff run, or else ...

Former Cowboys coach Bill Parcells famously said, "You are what your record says you are." And as far as regular-season records go, McCarthy has done pretty well over his career as an NFL head coach. His teams win games. They win divisional championships. Which is great. But Jerry Jones did not bring him to Dallas to win the NFC East. Cowboys coaches are measured in rings. And it's been a long time since Jerrah got one, with Dallas' last Super Bowl title coming 27 seasons ago. I mean, I took a risk a moment ago in mentioning the Cowboys-49ers rivalry of the '90s because it was so long ago. There are Millennials and Gen Z kids running around in Dak Prescott jerseys who have never seen a Cowboys championship! Jones showed a lot of patience with Jason Garrett, giving him plenty of time to get the Cowboys back on top. McCarthy might not have that luxury. Especially with Dan Quinn remaining on the staff, declining head-coaching interviews. It's not hard to imagine him sliding into McCarthy's chair if things don't go well for the Cowboys. And I'm not even going to bring up Sean Payton ...