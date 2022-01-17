Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Final sequence in loss to 49ers 'tough to accept'

At the game's conclusion, fans could be seen throwing garbage as Cowboys players and officials walked off. NFL Network's Jane Slater received conflicting reports that the garbage was directed at the officials and Cowboys players.

When asked about fans throwing beer bottles, Prescott was defensive of his teammates having to endure that type of treatment.

"It's sad," he said. "You're talking about a team, you're talking about men coming out each and every day of their lives and give everything to this sport, give everything to this game of football. Nobody wants to succeed more than we want to succeed. I understand fans and the word fan for fanatic, I get that. But to know everything that we put into this, day in and day out, try our hardest, nobody comes into the game wanting or expecting to lose and for people to react that way when you're supposed to be a supporter and be with us through thick and thin, that's tough."

When a media member followed up by saying it was believed the debris was aimed at the officials, Prescott changed his tone.

"Credit to them then," he said. "Credit to them."

In his postgame comments, McCarthy also took umbrage with the Cowboys being flagged 14 times for 89 yards in the game. The 49ers incurred nine penalties for 58 yards.