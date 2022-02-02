Dan Quinn on return to Cowboys: 'I have unfinished business here'

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn pulled his name out of consideration for head coaching jobs to return to Big D in 2022.

In his first comments since the decision last week, Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he wants to finish the deal in Dallas before potentially moving on.

"I have unfinished business here," Quinn said this week. "We have the right people in place to accomplish the things everyone in this building is working to accomplish. We're doing that right now. We're doing it today -- grinding toward a goal."

The Cowboys finished 12-5, winning the NFC East, but were ushered out of the postseason in the Wild Card Round by the San Francisco 49ers.

Quinn was a hot coaching candidate this offseason after helping turn around a morbid Dallas defense into one of the best in the NFL in 2021. The Cowboys' defense led the NFL in takeaways (34) in Quinn's first season.

Quinn's return to Dallas is sure to make the defensive players pleased.