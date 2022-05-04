Cowboys' Stephen Jones: Tyler Smith to compete at left guard, is future Tyron Smith replacement

When Dallas selected Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith with the 24th-overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the newest Cowboy seemed to slot in opposite Tyron Smith, at least on paper.

But those who knew Smith's background were aware he'd spent his college career on the left side of the line. With Tyron Smith entrenched as Dallas' starting left tackle, the similarly named Tyler Smith would have to find another place to compete for a starting job.

That job appears to exist at left guard. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones elaborated on Smith's immediate future during an appearance on the PFT PM Podcast, revealing Tyler Smith might not be Tyron Smith's competition or his counterpart on the right side, but his running mate -- at least for now.

"I just think his upside is tremendous," Jones said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "He played at a smaller school there at Tulsa. He only played in 18 games at Tulsa. But we just feel like his skill set really lends to him having an opportunity to be a top, top left tackle at some point.

"Obviously, we got one of the best in the business for him to learn from in Tyron Smith. Certainly, Tyler Smith will get an opportunity to hit the field at some other spots at well. He'll compete on that left side: left guard, left tackle.