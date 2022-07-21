State of the 2022 Buffalo Bills: Can Josh Allen and Co. push through to Super Bowl?

Head coach: Sean McDermott. I'm a big Sean McDermott guy. And nothing about what happened last season -- especially those fateful final 13 seconds in regulation in Kansas City -- will change that view. I was thinking at the time it would have been great for Tyler Bass to keep the ball in play on the kickoff after the Bills took a 36-33 lead, which would have forced the Chiefs to run off some clock -- or at least take a knee inside the 10-yard line. And Buffalo should've probably just tackled and held every Chiefs player on that first play from scrimmage; I'm not sure that is within the rules, but it's something I would have done. When you look at that Divisional Round heartbreaker and the regular-season game vs. the Patriots -- New England threw three passes! -- you see the Bills getting beat by some NFL legends, Bill Belichick and Andy Reid. They are the two best in the league right now. I really do believe experience is a huge factor in NFL coaching, and McDermott, who is heading into Year 6 in Buffalo, is going to learn from last year and be even better this season.