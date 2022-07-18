State of the 2022 New York Jets: Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson hitting crucial Year 2 with offseason optimism

... have a legit receiving corps? Over his first three drafts, Joe Douglas has taken seven offensive players in the first two rounds, including three wide receivers. Garrett Wilson came off the board at No. 10 overall, making him the highest-drafted Jets receiver since Keyshawn Johnson went No. 1 in 1996. Wilson joins a receiving corps that already includes Corey Davis , who was a big free-agent signing for the Jets last offseason after a breakout year with the Titans. But Davis is still looking for his first 1,000-yard campaign. And so are the Jets. Well, at least their first since Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker both eclipsed 1K in 2015. New York also has Elijah Moore , who led the Jets with 538 yards as a rookie last season. Moore had just 79 receiving yards in the first seven weeks of the season, but put together a stellar stretch from Week 8 through 13 (34 receptions for 459 yards and five touchdowns) before a quad injury landed him on IR. Add in the two free-agent tight ends discussed above, as well as third-round TE Jeremy Ruckert , and this team might just have a receiving corps after all.

... count on Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson II to resurrect the defense? I love that the Jets got Sauce at No. 4 overall. I thought he was going to the Texans at No. 3, for sure, but they went with Derek Stingley Jr., which feels like one of those things we're going to debate for years to come. Maybe both CBs end up being great -- that'd be wonderful! Here is what I like about Sauce, the highest-ever drafted player out of Cincinnati: He did not allow a receiving touchdown during his entire college career. The man logged 1,059 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and didn't yield a single score. Opposing quarterbacks could only manage a 31.8 passer rating against Gardner during his three years as a Bearcat. I mean, he's going to make a lot of people recall the days of "Revis Island." And then there is Johnson, the second defensive player New York nabbed in Round 1. He led the ACC with 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2021 -- and plenty of mock drafts had him coming off the board within the top 10 picks. When he was still available at No. 26 overall, the Jets pounced, trading into the Titans' slot to get their man. If Johnson provides an instant impact and Carl Lawson comes back strong, New York will suddenly have a fine edge-rushing duo.