Jets DE Carl Lawson undergoing MRI on Achilles after being carted off during practice

Published: Aug 19, 2021
Nick Shook

The Jets' new season of optimism suffered a blow Thursday.

Free-agent addition Carl Lawson suffered a lower leg injury during practice and is undergoing an MRI on his Achilles tendon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Lawson was carted off the field during joint practices between the Jets and Packers.

Lawson reported feeling a pop when he suffered the injury, Garafolo added, leaving the Jets in a nervous state as they await the results of the scan. If torn, Lawson would miss the 2021 season.

Lawson arrived in New York as a much-needed improvement to the Jets' edge-rushing group, bringing with him a growing reputation for getting after the quarterback. Though Lawson's sack total (5.5 in 2020) hasn't quite matched up, his ability shines in Next Gen Stats, where he finished among the league's top disruptors with 60 total disruptions (one QB hurry, pressure or sack per play) in 2020. Lawson's disruption rate of 15.2 percent was stellar, landing him on our top 10 list of disruptors for 2020.

A good portion of the Jets' defensive ambitions were riding on Lawson's arrival and ability to pressure opposing passers. New York will hope to avoid the worst news in the next 24 hours.

Rookie safety ﻿Zane Lewis﻿ has already received the bad news after being carted off from Thursday's practice as well. Sources tell Rapoport that Lewis suffered a torn patella tendon and a sprained ACL, and while there are additional tests to be had, his debut season is in serious doubt.

