State of the 2022 Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson puts postseason in reach again

Quarterback: Russell Wilson. Seeing a report back in 2021 that Wilson listed the Bears as a team he would consider joining remains one of the highlights of my time as a Chicago fan. I believe in Wilson, who was ultimately traded from Seattle to Denver this offseason, and I'm not sure he gets the kind of love he deserves. Some might find him to be kind of a cheeseball; he did, after all, do invisible reps before a prime-time game. But none of that bothers me. He works hard, and he delivers. In each of his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson, 33, posted at least 20 touchdown passes, and he won 10-plus games eight times. Last season, when he missed time with a thumb injury, marked the only instance in which he won less than nine games. I know I teased Broncos fans about the team's quarterback lineage, but the fact is, Denver hasn't had a quarterback compile 10-plus wins and 20-plus passing TDs in the same season since Manning -- a player to whom Wilson will no doubt be compared -- in 2014.