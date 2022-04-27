Around the NFL

Running back Melvin Gordon re-signing with Broncos for one year, up to $5M

Published: Apr 26, 2022 at 10:33 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Melvin Gordon was hoping to run it back with the Denver Broncos, and his wish has been fulfilled.

Gordon is re-signing with the Broncos on one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night.

A two-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Chargers, the 29-year-old running back is now bound for his third season with the Broncos and his eighth in the AFC West.

As part of a formidable one-two RB punch with Javonte Williams in 2021, Gordon produced 918 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 203 carries. He'll also get the opportunity to share the backfield again with quarterback Russell Wilson, one of the Broncos' newest additions and the biggest offseason acquisition for the franchise since Peyton Manning. Wilson and Gordon were teammates in college at Wisconsin for a year.

Gordon has tallied four 900-yard rushing seasons in his career and has shown a nose for the end zone with at least eight rushing touchdowns in six straight seasons.

Denver has had a franchise-altering offseason in 2022 that's included trading for Wilson, signing defensive lineman D.J. Jones and pass rusher Randy Gregory and hiring new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Gordon is a familiar face back in the fold, but nonetheless the latest example of the club's onus on returning to the postseason and making a run in 2022.

Having previously remarked that he had a "job unfinished" with the Broncos, Gordon is back in Denver as the most recent reason for excitement in a pivotal 2022 campaign for the franchise.

Related Content

news

Robert Quinn wants to stay with Bears, but knows 'this is a crazy business'

Interested teams have been gauging the possibility of acquiring Robert Quinn via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Quinn was in Chicago on Tuesday meeting the team's new coaching staff, per Rapoport, but such a meeting doesn't preclude the Bears from trading the 31-year-old edge rusher.

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has had talks with 'three to four' teams about trading for No. 6 pick

Carolina sit as a pivot point of the 2022 NFL Draft. Currently at No. 6 overall, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has multiple options at his disposal on Thursday night.

news

Derrick Henry becomes minority owner of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC

Titans RB Derrick Henry was announced as a minority owner in Nashville SC, the MLS club announced.

news

Derek Carr on report that Raiders, Packers are discussing Darren Waller trade: 'Lol no chance'

Rumors of a Darren Waller trade to Green Bay reached Derek Carr this week. The Raiders QB laughed off the possibility of Las Vegas trading away his longtime top target.

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: 2022 NFL Draft is deep at receiver

Green Bay used a first-round pick on a WR since Javon Walker in 2002. With two first-round picks following the Davante Adams trade and a glaring need at wideout, GM Brian Gutekunst could break the streak this year.

news

49ers TE George Kittle: Trey Lance has 'insane ceiling,' 'reminds me most of Josh Allen'

49ers tight end George Kittle recently told the "I Am Athlete" podcast that he does not have a preference between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, but he also admits that Lance reminds him of Josh Allen and has an "insane ceiling."

news

Commanders coach Ron Rivera: DE Chase Young (ACL) doing 'well,' 'attacking rehab'

Young's status for his third season is looking good so far after tearing his ACL in 2021, according to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who said the defensive end is doing well in his recovery, but offered no timetable.

news

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2019 first-round picks is Monday, May 2.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 25

Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley is on pace to be ready for the 2022 season following a recent medical check-up, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

49ers GM John Lynch can't imagine trading WR Deebo Samuel: 'He's just too good of a player'

49ers general manager John Lynch said he can't imagine trading Deebo Samuel following the wide receiver's trade request last week.

news

Panthers not expected to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to first round of 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Panthers are not expected to trade for Mayfield prior to the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, if they do it at all.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW