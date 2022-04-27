Running back Melvin Gordon re-signing with Broncos for one year, up to $5M

Melvin Gordon was hoping to run it back with the Denver Broncos, and his wish has been fulfilled.

Gordon is re-signing with the Broncos on one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night.

A two-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Chargers, the 29-year-old running back is now bound for his third season with the Broncos and his eighth in the AFC West.

As part of a formidable one-two RB punch with Javonte Williams in 2021, Gordon produced 918 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 203 carries. He'll also get the opportunity to share the backfield again with quarterback Russell Wilson, one of the Broncos' newest additions and the biggest offseason acquisition for the franchise since Peyton Manning. Wilson and Gordon were teammates in college at Wisconsin for a year.

Gordon has tallied four 900-yard rushing seasons in his career and has shown a nose for the end zone with at least eight rushing touchdowns in six straight seasons.

Denver has had a franchise-altering offseason in 2022 that's included trading for Wilson, signing defensive lineman D.J. Jones and pass rusher Randy Gregory and hiring new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Gordon is a familiar face back in the fold, but nonetheless the latest example of the club's onus on returning to the postseason and making a run in 2022.