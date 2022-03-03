Around the NFL

Melvin Gordon hopes to stay with Broncos: 'It's a job unfinished'

Published: Mar 03, 2022 at 10:25 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Melvin Gordon﻿ is slated to be a free agent, but if the running back has a choice, he'd remain in Denver.

"I have been wanting to come back. I would love to win a championship in Denver. I made a lot of great relationships with the guys. I feel like we have a really good team. To leave a talented team and go somewhere else would suck," Gordon told Troy Renck of Denver7 on Wednesday. "It's a job unfinished, and we need to finish the job. I would love to stay. I talked with (general manager) George (Paton). We spoke on it. He told me he thinks highly of me. I really like the way he runs things and does things."

Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million contract in Denver in 2020 after five seasons with the Chargers.

Sharing a backfield with rookie ﻿Javonte Williams﻿, Gordon netted 918 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 203 carries in 16 games in 2021.

Earlier in the week, Paton mentioned Denver is considering re-signing Gordon to keep the pairing together.

"The one thing I think Melvin and Javonte really complemented each other well. They helped each other," Paton said. "Melvin was a total pro with Javonte, and I know Javonte appreciated that relationship. I've had really good discussions with Melvin. We would like to have him back. We still think he's a really good back. I think you need two or three runners in this league. They're going to get nicked, it's a tough position."

Williams displayed the ability to be an every-down back, and the Broncos signed ﻿Mike Boone﻿ last offseason, who could play the complementary role if Gordon isn't retained.

The lingering question is what Gordon could find on the open market. If a big deal doesn't come his way, a return to Denver could be in the cards.

Gordon turns 29 years old in April but doesn't view himself on the back nine of his career.

"They see backs, they think whatever, they get to 30 or high 20s, they feel like they've gotta decline. They don't," Gordon told Renck. "I look at Frank Gore's numbers almost every day. I have it saved in my phone. Year eight, he was still putting up 1,000 yards (1,214). Year nine, he still was putting up 1,000 yards (1,128). That's kind of how I see my future. I love football. He's a great person to model after."

