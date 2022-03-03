Melvin Gordon hopes to stay with Broncos: 'It's a job unfinished'

﻿Melvin Gordon﻿ is slated to be a free agent, but if the running back has a choice, he'd remain in Denver.

"I have been wanting to come back. I would love to win a championship in Denver. I made a lot of great relationships with the guys. I feel like we have a really good team. To leave a talented team and go somewhere else would suck," Gordon told Troy Renck of Denver7 on Wednesday. "It's a job unfinished, and we need to finish the job. I would love to stay. I talked with (general manager) George (Paton). We spoke on it. He told me he thinks highly of me. I really like the way he runs things and does things."

Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million contract in Denver in 2020 after five seasons with the Chargers.

Sharing a backfield with rookie ﻿Javonte Williams﻿, Gordon netted 918 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 203 carries in 16 games in 2021.

Earlier in the week, Paton mentioned Denver is considering re-signing Gordon to keep the pairing together.

"The one thing I think Melvin and Javonte really complemented each other well. They helped each other," Paton said. "Melvin was a total pro with Javonte, and I know Javonte appreciated that relationship. I've had really good discussions with Melvin. We would like to have him back. We still think he's a really good back. I think you need two or three runners in this league. They're going to get nicked, it's a tough position."

Williams displayed the ability to be an every-down back, and the Broncos signed ﻿Mike Boone﻿ last offseason, who could play the complementary role if Gordon isn't retained.

The lingering question is what Gordon could find on the open market. If a big deal doesn't come his way, a return to Denver could be in the cards.

Gordon turns 29 years old in April but doesn't view himself on the back nine of his career.