2022 NFL Scouting Combine Buzz: Buccaneers GM Jason Licht feels 'like we have a chance to win this year'

NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall NFL Scouting Combine coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "NFL NOW at the Combine" and around the NFL.
- A season ago at this time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were still celebrating a Super Bowl triumph. Now, general manager Jason Licht is looking at an offseason of mammoth change, led by the retirement of Tom Brady (and offensive lineman Ali Marpet) and the uncertainty of a host of impending free agents such as Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Carlton Davis. Is this the beginning of a rebuild or is an opportunity to make another run still there if the right players return to the fold? "We still feel like we have a chance to win this year," Licht said Tuesday on Good Morning Football while at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "We're in a division where we think we can compete. We have a lot of players that are free agents. We have a lot of priorities. It just depends on how the puzzle fits together. We want to win this year. We want to compete this year for the title, but we also want to keep our eye on the future, too. We don't want to mortgage too much too soon. It's just going to depend on what the market bears, but we're going to bring a lot of these guys back." Licht and the Bucs are moving into uncertain waters in 2022 and they're moving on from Brady. But, of course, there's always a glimmer of hope when it comes to the G.O.A.T. and a potential comeback. "We always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady," Licht said.
- The Denver Broncos find themselves in a familiar position heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. They have uncertainty at quarterback and they have the No. 9 overall pick, just like they did ahead of the 2021 draft. Denver went with cornerback Patrick Surtain II last season when it could've taken a quarterback (Mac Jones and Justin Fields, for instance, were still available). If the Broncos get to the draft this year without any QB changes to their roster prior to that, they could be a candidate to trade to pick up a quarterback later in the first round or even the second, NFL Network's James Palmer said Tuesday on Good Morning Football. "Keep an eye on them looking at all of these guys and potentially sliding into the backside of that first round, or at the top of the second round. If they like one of these guys enough to make a move, they have the ammunition, and George Paton has the ammunition, to go do that," Palmer said. The 2022 draft class is not seen as being top-heavy at QB, with NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft seeing just Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis going in the opening round. So if the Broncos are unable to pull off a blockbuster trade in the offseason for a QB, they might take a chance at making one in the draft.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars won't be hiring an executive vice president after all. Owner Shad Khan is putting the search on hold, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, after taking part in coaching and planning meetings with new coach Doug Pederson since his hire in February. Jacksonville's eventual hire of Pederson came after a long and winding search, but has resulted in the former Eagles coach quickly earning the confidence of his new boss. Rapoport reported Khan doesn't want to "impede" any progress the coach is currently making by introducing a new voice in the organization. Jacksonville, however, is still moving forward on its search for an assistant general manager under Trent Baalke; the Jaguars were considering adding former Vikings GM Rick Spielman to the front office, but a move has not been finalized. It's all part of Khan's plan to, as he put it before the Super Bowl, "add brainpower" in Duval.