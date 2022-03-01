Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray: Our 'long-term goal here' is to have him be our QB

The Burkhardt statement was the latest step in Murray's unusual offseason. A month after getting blown out by the Rams in his playoff debut, the Cardinals QB wiped any mention of the team from his social media channels, appearing to indicate frustration with the club. Murray, who is eligible for an extension now following his third season in the league, is guaranteed $5.3 million in 2022, per Over The Cap.

Arizona is frustrated as well with Murray, hoping that the QB takes a step forward in "leadership and maturity," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported last month.

Kingsbury told reporters that Murray has been "more vocal" and has improved his work ethic since his rookie season, which was also the coach's first in the pros, but indicated the QB needs to improve in a number of areas.

"From where we started Day 1 when he was a rookie just trying to keep his head above water to where we are today, it's leaps and bounds," Kingsbury said. "I said earlier we can all get better. We'll all continue to try to improve, but I've been really pleased with his progression. …

"Just continue to take what a defense gives you. At times, he'll want to make the big play with his feet or with his arms. But when he's finding his checkdown, taking what's there, the underneath stuff, he's really efficient and it helps our offense."

Kingsbury put blame on himself for not aiding Murray late in the season as the Cardinals lost seven of their last 11 games after an undefeated start. Many of those defeats came after DeAndre Hopkins, Murray's top target, went down for the year with a knee injury.

"After doing some reflection, the biggest thing was when we lost Hop, I didn't do a good job schematically adjusting some things that we could've taken some pressure off of Kyler," Kingsbury said. "You lose a piece like that, you've got to find a way to be more creative, I think.

"I think we've improved each year offensively. Obviously, didn't like the way we finished but we've got to continue to be creative, put him in positions to be successful and surround him with talent so that he can make plays."

In addition to getting Hopkins back healthy, the Cardinals hope to keep free agent RBs James Conner and Chase Edmonds and WRs A.J. Green and Christian Kirk in house. Kingsbury said Conner was someone the Cards would "obviously like to bring back," but he wasn't sure Arizona would be able to retain both backs.

Most importantly, the Cards hope to maintain a good working relationship with their star signal-caller, who is looking to bounce back from a career-defining defeat for both QB and coach.