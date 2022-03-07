2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, Day 4: Sauce Gardner, Zyon McCollum show out

McCollum was one of my favorite non-FBS prospects heading into the 2021 season, and his combine performance cemented his status as a late-third or early-fourth round selection. He ran an outstanding 4.33 40 at 6-foot-2, 199 pounds and jumped 39.5 inches vertically. McCollum also displayed speed and agility on the field, flipping his hips adeptly for a corner his size. He missed a couple of catch opportunities but reeled in enough to show he can convert interceptions. McCollum was the only player from his combine group to run the short shuttle (3.94 seconds) and three-cone drill (6.48), and he excelled at both. Cornerback Cobie Durant from South Carolina State (4.38 40) and safety Markquese Bell from Florida A&M (4.41) were two other non-FBS defenders who also ran well and looked fluid in workouts.